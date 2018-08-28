Drivers warned of possible delays as £120,000 NDR roundabout work continues

Drivers have been warned they could face delays after work on the NDR roundabouts moved. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Drivers have been warned they could face delays as work on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road moves to the Salhouse Road roundabout.

Norfolk County Council started £120,000 work to replace damaged signs and kerbs on several of the roundabouts on the road, now known as Broadland Northway, in November,

Work on the roundabouts in Reepham Road, Drayton Lane and North Walsham road has already been done and on Monday, December 3, the repair teams switched to the roundabout on Salhouse Road.

Work there is expected to last for about a week and the teams will then move to the final location for work - the Plumstead Road roundabout.

County Hall officers said Broadland Northway will remain open at all times, but some lane closures will be needed so workers can make the repairs safely.

While lanes are closed, the county council is also taking the opportunity to carry out a number of extra work, including putting in extra countdown signs and making tweaks to white lines.

More trees and shrubs are also being planted and grass cutting and pruning done.

The roundabouts on the road, which has an estimated bill of £205m, have come in for criticism, with critics saying the design of them has contributed to crashes.

The council installed cameras to monitor driving behaviour and says the signs and white line tweaks will help drivers use the roundabouts.

They said it was “clear that issues have been caused by some drivers approaching the roundabouts too fast, and vehicles crossing paths as one of them left the roundabout”.

They say countdown markers installed at the airport roundabout in July and at Wroxham Road in September had already proved successful in reminding drivers to slow down on approaching junctions.

The cost for the work at each roundabout is expected to be about £20,000 and the council hopes that work will be complete by mid-December.

The final cost of the road, which stretches from the A47 at Postwick to the A1067 Fakenham Road is still not known. Council bosses are still negotiating with contractor Balfour Beatty about the final bill.

Meanwhile, consultation has started over options to link it to the A47 to the west of Norwich.