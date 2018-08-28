Homeowner ordered to demolish outbuilding and wall built without permission

A Norwich homeowner has been told he must demolish an outbuilding and wall built without permission.

He appealed the notice, but a planning inspector has now ruled in favour of the council’s decision, meaning it must be taken down.

Planning inspector Andrew Dale said the outbuilding stood out as an “incongruent and visually intrusive element” in the street scene.

The decision means Mr Western could now have to take down the 10ft by 12ft shed, remove the retaining wall and regrade his front garden to match the neighbouring properties.

In his decision, Mr Dale said: “I realise the appellant wishes to store two scooters safely and securely off the road. He asserts that theft and vandalism are not uncommon in this area.

“I do not dismiss these matters lightly but in my opinion, safeguarding the character and appearance of the area and residential amenities are the overriding considerations.”

Mr Dale said it was “unfortunate” Mr Western had not checked the council’s planning portal to see whether certain developments within the land around a house require permission.

He added: “The outbuilding is very noticeable in the street scene from a variety of public vantage points.”

The decision came after a Norwich landlord was told he must take down an extension he built without permission on Ruskin Road.

Kaushik Trivedi was told the first floor extension to the six-bedroom property in West Earlham was “dominant and incongruous”.

Mr Trivedi had said he intended to add an extra room, while the extension would be a separate, two-bedroom unit.

Norwich City Council had granted permission for a two-storey extension and the single-storey garage in April 2001, before Mr Trivedi owned the property,

But, after the extension above the garage was built without permission, the council issued an enforcement notice in February this year.

