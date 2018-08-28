Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

‘Disgusting’ claim after contentious Norfolk food hub issues are given approval

PUBLISHED: 13:30 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:30 19 December 2018

Peter Milliken, chair of Easton Parish Council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Peter Milliken, chair of Easton Parish Council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Decisions on contentious issues surrounding the proposed food hub at Easton have been branded “disgusting” by opponents, who are taking the matter to the High Court.

Layout of the proposed Food Enterprise Park at Easton. Pic: Carve Design.Layout of the proposed Food Enterprise Park at Easton. Pic: Carve Design.

Easton Parish Council had applied to the High Court for a review of a number of planning decisions linked to the new Food Enterprise Park at Honingham.

The parish council lodged an application for a judicial review, saying Broadland District Council had failed to comply with its legal duties in approving certain applications for the site.

One of the decisions up for review was the approval of plans for a new processing plant, linked to the future production of Colman’s Mustard in Norfolk.

Broadland consented to the quashing of approval of the milling tower application, which means the plans will come back to planning in January.

But two other issues which sparked concerns were back before the planning committee at Broadland today (Wednesday, December 19).

One related to highway improvements. The parish council had said the district council should not have agreed a ‘partial scheme’, ahead of bigger changes once a certain amount of the food enterprise park is built.

But councillors, who considered the issue again, including revisions to the original scheme, unanimously approved it.

They also unanimously agreed proposals for an infiltration lagoon to serve the food park.

That came despite warnings from environmental consultant Dr Andrew Boswell, former Norfolk county councillor, that there were risks of run-off into the River Tud. His claim was disputed by council officers.

Paul Clarke, from Brown and Co, for the applicants Honingham Thorpe Farm, said Norfolk County Council and the Environment Agency were both content with the proposals. He said the applicant was keen to make a start on the scheme.

Peter Milliken, chairman of Easton Parish Council, said afterwards he thought it was “disgusting” the matters had been heard, ahead of the judicial review.

He said: “No parish council should have to take a district council to the High Court, but the facts are clear, the officers and the planning committee have got it wrong.”

The council said they had sought legal advice and it was appropriate to discuss the issues.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Police forensic vans at Saffron Square murder scene. PIC: Peter Walsh

Three arrested following £45,000 drug haul discovery in Norwich

Police have seized £45,000 worth of cannabis from a property in Norwich. Photo shows a previous cannabis find. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

Police release CCTV images of men after 11 iPhones are stolen from Apple store

Police have issued CCTV images of men they would like to speak to after iPhones were stolen from the Apple store in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Most Read

Some of the best Christmas markets in Sussex for 2018

Brighton Clock Tower by Dominic Alves (creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0) via flic.kr/p/96bybq

Roger Daltrey on his rock career, life in Burwash and keeping fit

The Who close the 2012 Olympics (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Sussex South Downs stroll near Alfriston

The downland above Alfriston village (Photo by Hazel Sillver)

15 of the best places for afternoon tea across Sussex

Nick Hopper/Getty Images/iStockphoto

22 cosy Sussex pubs to visit this winter

The main bar at The Corner House in Worthing

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Police forensic vans at Saffron Square murder scene. PIC: Peter Walsh

Government urged to keep out of decision over Norwich’s Anglia Square revamp

The Anglia Square development from overhead. Pic: Weston Homes.

Cap to be placed on sexual entertainment venues in Norwich as council agrees limit

Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Norwich pub looks out for city’s homeless and their dogs

Jonathon Childs is offering free meals at The Boundary Pub in Norwich for those alone on Christmas Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich man due in court after £200,000 worth of tobacco seized

Illegal tobacco seized by Norfolk Police and Norfolk County Council. PIC: Submitted by Norfolk County Council.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists