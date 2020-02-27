Search

Weekend roadworks will close Norwich's Dereham Road

PUBLISHED: 13:28 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:28 27 February 2020

Dereham Road will be closed because of the next phase of roadworks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dereham Road will be closed because of the next phase of roadworks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of Norwich's busiest roads will be closed next month as part of a £220,000 scheme to put in new pedestrian crossings.

The Dereham Road/Bowthorpe Road junction will be shut in all directions from 9am on Friday, March 6 and over the following weekend, so resurfacing work can be done.

Nearby roads Turner Road, Merton Road, Bond Street and Grant Street will also be shut at their junctions with Dereham Road.

The work is part of a project by Transport for Norwich and council bosses said: "We understand that the closure will be frustrating for those affected and appreciate people's patience during this time."

Council officers said they had timed the work for the weekend to minimise disruption. Dereham Road is due to reopen at 6am on Monday, March 9.

First buses said services will be diverted and will not be able to call at any stops on Dereham Road between the outer ring road and Grapes Hill.

Orange Line 21/22 buses will operate via Earlham Road as far as Fiveways and then go along Earlham Green Lane to West Earlham shops. Stops on Bowthorpe Road will not be served.

Red Line 24/24 buses will operate via Earlham Road as far as the Colman Road roundabout and then go along the outer ring road to Guardian Road roundabout.

The work is the final stage of a project to improve safety for pedestrians in the area. Work started earlier this month to put signalised pedestrian crossings on Dereham Road, Bowthorpe Road and Hotblack Road.

That work, which had seen Bowthorpe Road and Hotblack Road closed at their junctions with Dereham Road, has also seen work to put in new footpath sections on Dereham Road and Bowthorpe Road, close to the Earl of Leicester site.

There are also alterations to road markings being done, footpath resurfacing, kerb realignment and minor changes to street lighting.

The work comes at the same time as major roadworks in the Colman Road/Unthank Road/Mile End Road area and in the Heigham Street/Waterworks Road areas of Norwich.

Doug Smith, who has run Flooring and Blinds Express in Heigham Street, since 2017, said roadworks had lost him money.

