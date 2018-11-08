Date set for decision on revamp of Norwich’s Anglia Square

The revised plan for Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes Weston Homes

A date has been fixed for a decision on the controversial multi-million pound revamp of Norwich’s Anglia Square.

Norwich City Council is to convene a special planning committee meeting on Thursday, December 6.

The proposals for Anglia Square will be the only item to be discussed.

Housebuilder Weston Homes, along with landowner Columbia Threadneedle, lodged revised plans for its revamp of the shopping centre with Norwich City Council in September.

The revised scheme saw the height of the planned 25-storey tower reduced by five storeys.

The developers had said that would “emphasise its slender proportions and reduce its visual impact”.

Along with the tower, the proposals include 1,200 new homes, dozens of shops, a 200-bed hotel, 600-space car park and pedestrianised areas.

But the proposals have come in for considerable criticism.

Comments lodged with the city council show that there have been 348 objections, compared to 58 in support.

And Historic England is ready to take the fight to prevent the scheme going ahead to the government.

The national body says the plans would “strike at the character that makes Norwich so special” and is urging councillors to reject them.

They say that, if the council is minded to grant approval, it would refer the case to the National Planning Casework Unit and request that it be called-in for a decision to be made by the Secretary of State.

In their objection to the plans, they described Norwich as one of England and Europe’s “great historic cities” and warned “if so harmful a development were allowed in so special a place, what protection would any historic city have against similar treatment?

Weston Homes say they are “deeply invested” in Anglia Square, “having already spent in excess of £3.5m on the planning application and consultation.”

Ahead of next month’s meeting, members of City Hall’s planning committee will go to Anglia Square on Friday morning for a site visit.