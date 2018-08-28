Decision made to shut 38 of Norfolk’s 53 children’s centres

Martha Smith-Cordiner, two, daughter of councillor Mike Smith-Clare, Labour lead for children and young people, protesting against the closure of Children's Centres. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A decision has been made to shut 38 of Norfolk County Council’s 53 children’s centres - to the fury of campaigners who battled to keep them open.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The protest at County Hall against the closure of the children's centres. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The protest at County Hall against the closure of the children's centres. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

After five hours of debate and discussion, the council’s children’s services committee voted by seven votes to four to agree a shake-up, which will see the council move away from using the centres to directly provide services to a new, more targeted Early Childhood and Family Service.

To the anger of parents, who packed the public gallery and protested before the meeting, the committee has recommended that all but 15 centres be closed.

Those centres will service as bases, with the council saying they will provide a better, targeted service in the community, including in libraries, village halls and in people’s own homes.

The budget to commission those services has been cut from £10.2m to £5.2m, although the council insists it should be seen amid a bigger package of investment.

Protesters against the closure of Children's Centres march through Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Protesters against the closure of Children's Centres march through Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sara Tough, director of children’s services at County Hall, said: “This is not a proposal to close children’s centres to save money.”

She said it was a redesign of the service to better support children to hit developmental milestones, prevent children experiencing neglect and harm and increase social mobility.

More than 1,600 people responded to the council’s consultation over the proposals, which were branded “reckless” and “short-sighted” by some.

Council officers say they are confident the 38 children’s centres which would shut will continue to be used for childcare and family services and activities, used by voluntary groups and other organisations.

Families and children protesting against the closure of children's centres. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Families and children protesting against the closure of children's centres. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

They are making £500,000 available to support them in doing that.

Lex Thomson was one of the parents opposing the closures.

She told the committee if the centre she uses in Thorpe Hamlet shuts, she would face a walk of more than an hour, or two buses, to reach the City and Eaton base, which is earmarked to stay open.

Colleen Walker, Labour county councillor for Great Yarmouth’s Magdalen ward, said: “The public are incensed by the complete lack of empathy shown by this Conservative run council.”

But Conservative Barry Stone said he could not understand why the opposition were against a proposal he said would bring a better and fairer service.

He said it was “selfish” for them to be trying to maintain the current funding and distribution in a predominantly rural county, where centres are hard for many to get to.

Labour leader Steve Morphew questioned how many jobs would be lost. Officers said they could not answer that before the tender process for the new service was completed.

But Ms Tough gave an assurance that professional jobs would not be replaced by volunteers.

Lib Dem Ed Maxfield asked, with £1m to be cut from frontline delivery costs, whether that would be put back if the outcomes are not what the council is seeking to achieve? Sara Tough said she would not make that exact commitment, but that investment would be continuously reviewed.

But, when Mr Morphew questioned how success would be measured, officers said they could not provide that at the moment, but work would be done to define it.

The 38 children’s centres being axed would be likely to close their doors by October at the latest.

In a statement sent after the decision was made, committee chairman Stuart Dark said there had been a “long and detailed debate”, and that he was confident the service would provide a “targeted, consistent and accessible approach”.

He said the amount spent on frontline services should rise to 60p per £1, up from 39p now and that many of the 38 sites would still be used by groups to run services for children and families. There will be £500,000 in grant funding to enable this.

The 15 centres which could be retained

Swaffham Children’s Centre, White Cross Road, Swaffham Thetford Kingsway Children’s Centre, Kingsway, Thetford Acle Marshes Children’s Centre, Bridewell Lane, Acle Drayton and Taverham Children’s Centre Great Yarmouth Children’s Centre, The Priory Centre, Priory Plain, Great Yarmouth Seagulls Children’s Centre, Great Yarmouth Downham Market Children’s Centre, Snape Lane, Paradise Road, Downham Market Nar Children’s Centre, Saddlebow Road, South Lynn, King’s Lynn Fakenham Gateway Children’s Centre, Norwich Road, Fakenham North Walsham Children’s Centre, Manor Road, North Walsham Catton Grove, Fiddlewood and Mile Cross Children’s Centre, Hunter Road, Norwich City and Eaton Children’s Centre, Norwich Earlham Children’s Centre, Norwich Diss Children’s Centre, Diss Infant and Nursery School, Fitzwalter Road, Diss Long Stratton Children’s Centre

The 38 which would still cease to be children’s centres

Thorpe Hamlet and Heartsease Children’s Centre, Wolfe Road, Norwich East City and Framingham Earl Children’s Centre, Duckett Close, Norwich Earlham Early Years Centre, Motum Road, Norwich Bowthorpe, West Earlham and Costessey Children’s Centre, Humbleyard, Clover Hill, Norwich North City Children’s Centre, Angel Road Infant School, Angel Road, Norwich Aylsham Children’s Centre and Reepham Children’s Centre, The Pavilion, Sir Williams Lane, Aylsham (two children’s centres use the same building) Attleborough Children’s Centre, Church Street, Attleborough Hellesdon Children’s Centre, Horsford Infant School, Holt Road, Horsford Spixworth and Sprowston Children’s Centre, Sprowston Infant School, Recreation Ground Road. Norwich Hoveton and Broadland Children’s Centre, Hoveton Youth and Community Centre, Stalham Road, Hoveton Dussindale Children’s Centre, Woodside Community Base, Witard Road, Norwich Hunstanton Children’s Centre, Avenue Road, Hunstanton North Lynn, Gaywood Children’s Centre, Walpole Road, King’s Lynn Vancouver Children’s Centre, Fairstead Community Centre, Centre Point, King’s Lynn West Walton Children’s Centre, Ashleigh Infant and Nursery School, School Road, Wisbech Methwold Children’s Centre, Old School House, Brandon Emneth Children’s Centre, Hollycroft Road, Emneth Watton Children’s Centre, Westfield Infant and Nursery School, West Road, Thetford Thetford Drake Children’s Centre, Drake Primary School, Fairfields, Thetford St Clement’s Children’s Centre, Churchgate Way, Terrington St Clement Dereham Central and Dereham South Children’s Centre, London Road, East Dereham (two children’s centres use the same building) Litcham Children’s Centre, Litcham Primary School, Weasenham Road, Litcham Harleston Children’s Centre, Harleston Primary School, School Lane, Harleston Loddon Children’s Centre, Loddon Library Annexe, Church Plain, Loddon Wymondham Children’s Centre, Ashleigh Infant and Nursery School, Sheffield Road, Wymondham Hethersett Children’s Centre, Hethersett Woodside Nursery and Infant School, Firs Road, Hethersett Village Green Children’s Centre, Moorlands Primary Academy, Moorland Way, Belton Greenacre Children’s Centre, Peggoty Road, Great Yarmouth Gorleston and Hopton Children’s Centre, Gorleston Library, Lowestoft Road, Gorleston Caister Children’s Centre, Caister Infant Nursery School and Children’s Centre, Kingston Avenue, Caister-on-Sea Trinity Children’s Centre, Martham Primary and Nursery School, Black Street, Martham Stalham and Sutton Children’s Centre, Brumstead Road, Stalham Mundesley Children’s Centre, Trunch Road, Mundesley Cromer Children’s Centre, Mill Road, Cromer Stibbard Children’s Centre, Fulmodeston Road, Stibbard Wells Children’s Centre, Polka Road, Wells-next-the-Sea Holt, Wells and Stibbard Children’s Centre, Charles Road, Holt