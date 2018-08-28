Brexit can wait: Debate over impact of Leaving EU on Norfolk postponed until new year

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Neil Perry Archant

Discussions around how Norfolk could be impacted by Brexit has been put on hold, due to the ever-changing situation in Westminster.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk County Council’s policy and resources committee had been due to debate a report on how the effects of Britain leaving the European Union will be felt on these shores.

However, with the waters still murky on a national level, council leader Andrew Proctor opted to delay the report until the committee’s next meeting.

He said: “I decided to withdraw this report for now on the basis that the picture is not clear the to detail we want to see.”

Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group at Council Hall, however, said he was disappointed the discussion did not take place.

He said: “I would have greeted the discussion as a good opportunity to show Norfolk we are taking Brexit seriously.”

The report will instead be heard at the committee’s next meeting on Monday, January 28.