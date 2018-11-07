Blur drummer, turned Norfolk county councillor, scores soundtrack to film charting rise and demise of boy band Bros

Luke and Matt Goss. Pic: Craig Sudgen Photography. Craig Sudgen Photography

A special showing of a film, charting what happened to 1980s boy band giants Bros after their fame flickered out, is to be screened in Norwich.

Matt and Luke Goss. Pic: Craig Sudgen Photography. Matt and Luke Goss. Pic: Craig Sudgen Photography.

And the soundtrack to the documentary Bros: After The Screaming Stops has been co-composed by Blur drummer, turned Norfolk County councillor, Dave Rowntree.

He will be taking part in a question and answer session following Monday’s screening of the film, which sees Bros reforming for their comeback.

In the late 1980s, Bros, made up of twins Matt and Luke Goss, along with bassist Craig Logan were massive.

Heart-throbs to their fans, known as Brosettes, their debut album Push sold more than 10 million copies, with hit singles such as the chart-topping I Owe You Nothing, When Will I Be Famous? and Drop The Boy.

Blur drummer turned Norfolk county councillor Dave Rowntree. Photo: STEVE ADAMS Blur drummer turned Norfolk county councillor Dave Rowntree. Photo: STEVE ADAMS

They sold out Wembley, but by 1991, and with Logan having left in 1989, it was all over, with the brothers estranged.

Mr Rowntree, Labour county councillor for Eaton ward, said: “I’d worked with co-director Joe Pearlman before and he rang me up saying he was working on this Bros documentary.

“I went to see some of the early edits, I just thought ‘wow’.

“This wasn’t your usual music documentary - it was about two brothers who parted ways after this intense period of fame.

“They hadn’t spoken to each other since the band were over, because the crash had been so life-changing.

“These were two identical twins and it was like each of them had been living without the other half of themselves.

“While some people might have gone into therapy, they were reconnecting by reforming and putting on the biggest show in the world, so, unsurprisingly, it wasn’t long before things started to come crashing down.

“I just thought it was a fascinating project to get involved with. Having been through a similar, though not as dramatic situation, with my own band, it had echoes for me.

“It’s not so much a music documentary and more a look at what happens when young people suddenly become incredibly famous - and then that’s gone.”

The screening is at the Odeon cinema in Riverside, from 8.30pm on Monday, with the Q&A afterwards.

Tickets are available via www.ourscreen.com/screening/47206