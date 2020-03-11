Council to compulsory purchase eyesore pub site for new housing

The derelict Kings Arms pub at Mile Cross Road before it was demolished in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

The site of a former Norwich pub that has become a rat-infested eyesore is set to be compulsory purchased in a bid to build new social housing.

Mike Stonard, Norwich City Council cabinet member for sustainable and inclusive growth. Picture Archant Mike Stonard, Norwich City Council cabinet member for sustainable and inclusive growth. Picture Archant

The derelict Mile Cross Road site of the former King's Arms pub, which served its last pint in 2000 and stood empty until it was demolished in 2015, has become a blight on the local community.

Norwich City Council is now set to force the owner to sell the land in order to bring the site back into use as housing.

Permission had previously been granted for homes to be built on the site, but that never happened and permission has now lapsed.

The derelict Kings Arms pub site at Mile Cross Road has become an eyesore. Picture: Denise Bradley The derelict Kings Arms pub site at Mile Cross Road has become an eyesore. Picture: Denise Bradley

At a meeting on Wednesday members of the council's cabinet committee unanimously agreed to press ahead with seeking a compulsory purchase order after hearing talks with the landowner had so far failed.

Mike Stonard, the council's cabinet member for sustainable and inclusive growth, said: 'This has been a blight on the community in Mile Cross and a waste of a potential brownfield development site.

'We have tried to negotiate with the owner to try to find a satisfactory resolution to allow the council to purchase the site from them at a reasonable rate, but those negotiations have not borne fruit.'

The secretary of state will now make a decision on whether to grant a compulsory purchase order and objections can be made to the process.

How much the council will have to pay for the site is not being revealed at this stage.

A neighbouring former council house in Glenmore Gardens has already been acquired by the council as part of its plans for housing.

Beth Jones, cabinet member for safer, stronger neighbourhoods, said designs for one five-bed home, three four-bed and a two-bed bungalow on the site were already been worked on.

She said: 'This is based on significant local housing need in the area but planning permission is yet to be sought. I am also really anxious that we also achieve really high environmental standards for this new build.'

Mr Stonard said the decision to seek to force the sale sent out a message to owners of other eyesores.

He said: 'This is a milestone and I think it is this council acting proactively and demonstrating that where there are eyesore sites around the city that we are prepared to take action to bring them back into use for the benefit of the community.'