Search

Advanced search

Nelson statue vandalism cost £2,400 to clean up, court hears

22 August, 2020 - 06:00
It cost nearly £2,400 to clean and restore the vandalised Nelson statue in the grounds of Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

It cost nearly £2,400 to clean and restore the vandalised Nelson statue in the grounds of Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Archant

Cleaning up graffiti daubed on a statue of Admiral Lord Nelson by a teenager who said she wanted to “start a debate” cost almost £2,400 to clean up.

Jae Ikhera, 19, of Braithwait Close, in Clover Hill, Norwich, admitted two counts of criminal damage on the statue in the grounds of Norwich Cathedral, when she appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court.

Ikhera, who received a 12-month conditional discharge, was ordered to pay a £22 victim surcharge although there was no order for costs or compensation.

But Norwich City Council said removing getting the statue professionally cleaned and restored meant a bill of nearly £2,400.

Ikhera’s solicitor Simon Nicholls had said: “Jae intended to start a debate about Lord Nelson which Jae has been successful in doing.”

You may also want to watch:

Speaking after the case, she said: “I know a lot of people in Norwich were fairly outraged by my actions but people have then talked about it so it has kind of achieved what I wanted it to.”

But Chris Brett, vice-chairman of The Nelson Society, run by enthusiasts to promote interest in and appreciation of the character and life of Nelson, said: “The Nelson Society was extremely disappointed at the acts despoiling the Nelson statue in Norwich.

“The Nelson Society strongly refutes the suggestion that Nelson was a racist and is more than willing to discuss and debate Nelson’s role in the history of the period, and his views and actions, with any party or individual who wishes to engage.”

Burnham Thorpe-born Nelson is regarded as Britain’s greatest seafaring hero, but, in the light of the Black Lives Matter protests, his views come under fresh scrutiny.

That focused on a private letter, revealed after his death, written to plantation owner Simon Taylor. In it, he stated his opposition to William Wilberforce, who was campaigning for the abolition of the slave trade.

Norwich Cathedral previously said further consideration will be given to the “context and interpretation” of the statue.

The Dean and Chapter of Norwich Cathedral said: “Like all human beings, Horatio Nelson was a flawed person. He did many things for which he is now honoured but also others which were much less admirable. All lives are complex, and his legacy should be understood as a whole.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Experts predict when coronavirus second wave could hit Norfolk - and warn of higher death toll

Council bosses are bracing for a second wave of coronavirus from September or October. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man’s body discovered on Mousehold Heath

Mousehold Heath in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

How well do you remember Norwich in the 90s? Let’s find out

Royal Arcade in Norwich, dated 21st February 1995. Photo: Archant Library

How family set themselves the challenge to spend nothing on food

Stacy Bradley and her son Zach are trying to challenge themselves to spend £0 throughout August. Picture: Stacy Bradley

See the before and after makeover of this Golden Triangle terrace for sale for £450,000.

This beautifully decorated terraced house in Grosvenor Road is for sale for £450,000. Pic: Brown & Co

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Experts predict when coronavirus second wave could hit Norfolk - and warn of higher death toll

Council bosses are bracing for a second wave of coronavirus from September or October. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man’s body discovered on Mousehold Heath

Mousehold Heath in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

How well do you remember Norwich in the 90s? Let’s find out

Royal Arcade in Norwich, dated 21st February 1995. Photo: Archant Library

How family set themselves the challenge to spend nothing on food

Stacy Bradley and her son Zach are trying to challenge themselves to spend £0 throughout August. Picture: Stacy Bradley

See the before and after makeover of this Golden Triangle terrace for sale for £450,000.

This beautifully decorated terraced house in Grosvenor Road is for sale for £450,000. Pic: Brown & Co

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘It will be a real life-saver’ - First look at city’s new beer garden ahead of pub re-opening

Phil Cutter in his new outside seating area as the Murderers re-opens next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nelson statue vandalism cost £2,400 to clean up, court hears

It cost nearly £2,400 to clean and restore the vandalised Nelson statue in the grounds of Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

‘It’s like Snetterton’ - Anger over racers at city business park

There hve been multiple reports of racing drivers around Broadland Business Park in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Mike Page

Heaven & Hell with Kirsty Pitcher of The Benjamin Foundation

Kirsty Pitcher, interim chief operating officer of The Benjamin Foundation. Picture: The Benjamin Foundation

Do you remember the 80s in Norwich like it was yesterday? Let’s find out

Anglia Square Norwich December 1980 Photo: Archant archive