Road closed for gas mains work

College Road has been closed. Pic: Dan Grimmer. Dan Grimmer

A city road has been closed so that work can be done on gas mains.

College Road, off Unthank Road, shut this morning (Monday, March 9) so that Cadent can lay new gas mains.

The road is due to be shut until 5pm on Friday, March 13.

Diversions are in place and a lane has been narrowed on Unthank Road as a result of the work.