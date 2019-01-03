Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Poll

Clock ticking for people to have say over options for Norwich NDR Western Link

03 January, 2019 - 15:01
The options for the Western Link. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

The options for the Western Link. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Norfolk County Council

Almost 600 people have told council bosses how they think the Norwich Northern Distributor Road should join the A47 to the west of the city.

Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council's environment, development and transport committee. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMartin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council's environment, development and transport committee. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four options for the so-called Western Link were unveiled by Norfolk County Council in November, with costs ranging from £60m to £161m.

The £205m NDR, now known as the Broadland Northway, currently ends at the A1067 Fakenham Road, but Norfolk County Council is committed to getting it linked.

At the planning stages of the NDR, now known as Broadland Northway, a link was considered, but ruled out because of the prohibitive cost of crossing the Wensum Valley.

But officers say talks with Natural England and the Environment Agency have given them hope a solution is possible.

A 30ft high viaduct could be built over the River Wensum and its flood plains, while one of the options would need a second viaduct over the River Tud.

Consultation started last November and ends in two weeks.

There are also a handful of drop-in events left where people can talk to officers.

Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council’s environment, development and transport committee, said: “Given how important this link road is, we hope many more people will take the time to look through the information we’ve made available about our options and tell us what they think before the consultation closes.

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County CouncilArtist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

“All the responses will be carefully considered and will help us to identify a preferred route for the Norwich Western Link as soon as we can.”

The idea of a Western Link has won backing from businesses, but critics, including the Wensum Valley Alliance and the Norfolk branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England are worried about its impact on the environment and countryside.

The consultation, at www.norfolk.gov.uk/nwl, runs until Friday, January 18.

The final roadshows are: Aylsham Town Hall - Tuesday, January 8; Diamond Jubilee Lodge, Hellesdon - Thursday, January 10; Great Witchingham Village Hall - Friday, January 11; The Costessey Centre - Monday, January 14; Dereham Memorial Hall - Tuesday, January 15 and Honingham Village Hall - Wednesday, January 16.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘Come drink us dry!’ Golden triangle pub calls on people to visit before it closes

Open for business: The team at The York Tavern in Norwich are encouraging customers to visit the pub before it closes on Friday. Picture: Staff

Pub fundraises for family of Norwich veteran killed on A140

The Boundary pub is holding a fundraising event for Anthony Glover in Norwich Pictures: Adrian Judd

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘Come drink us dry!’ Golden triangle pub calls on people to visit before it closes

Open for business: The team at The York Tavern in Norwich are encouraging customers to visit the pub before it closes on Friday. Picture: Staff

Pub fundraises for family of Norwich veteran killed on A140

#includeImage($article, 225)

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club

10 stunning gardens to visit in Norfolk in 2019

Rhodedendroms at Sheringham Park Credit: Antony Kelly

Inquest opens into death of man found in wooded area on Boxing Day

The inquest has opened into the death of a man who was found hanging in a wooded area of Earlham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘I was shaking with rage’ - engineer confronts New Year’s Day burglar reversing car out of drive

Police were called, but the burglar managed to escape on foot having already stolen cash and a bike from the home at Lodge Farm Drive. Photo: Luke Powell

Single mum caught almost four times drink-drive limit on A47 on Boxing Day escapes jail

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists