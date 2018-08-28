Search

Council accused of ignoring residents over children’s centres, despite new plans

PUBLISHED: 18:35 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:43 15 January 2019

Families and children protesting against the closure of children's centres. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Families and children protesting against the closure of children's centres. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis has accused Norfolk County Council of ignoring the views of residents over proposals to close children’s centres in the county.

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis. Photo: PANorwich South MP Clive Lewis. Photo: PA

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday afternoon, Labour’s Mr Lewis said the council opened the procurement process for the new service just eight days after a consultation on the plans had closed.

In September, Norfolk County Council unveiled proposals which would have seen 46 of the 53 children’s centres in the county closed.

Seven of the existing children’s centres would have remained as bases in each district of the county, with council bosses saying it would bring services out of buildings and into the community.

MORE: Parents welcome children’s centres rethink, but fresh fears raised

But on Monday the council announced updated proposals which would retain a further eight centres. That would see 15 kept and 38 would close.

However on Tuesday Mr Lewis said the proposals would still “hurt some of the most vulnerable people” in Norwich.

He said: “The most recent consultation closed on November 12 and received over 1,500 responses. By 20 November, the council had announced outline specification for the new service and started the procurement process. I am forced to question how these responses could have been assessed within 8 days, with the weight that they deserve.

“The answer is that they could not, and it is clear that the plans for the new service and procurement for its continuation started well before the consultation ended, ignoring the views of the many thousands of people that wrote in.”

Stuart Dark, Conservative chairman of the county council's children's services committee. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.Stuart Dark, Conservative chairman of the county council's children's services committee. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

MORE: Eight more children’s centres could be spared axe in Norfolk cuts rethink, but anger remains

Mr Lewis said he had heard from a number of constituents over the closures, including a mother who sought help with her mental health, another fleeing domestic violence, and another who had a learning disability and epilepsy.

He said: “It is clear that the people of my city do not want their children’s centres to shut. It is beyond doubt that to close so many will cause great harm to parents and children in Norfolk.”

On Monday Stuart Dark, chairman of the council’s children’s services committee, said: “I believe we can provide effective, targeted support to children and families, through outreach support in people’s homes and venues across the county, plus 15 early childhood and family bases in the areas of highest need.

“It’s clear people also value sessions that any family can access, so we’re proposing to provide those at our bases and all our libraries.”

A county council spokesman said: “We have not pre-empted any decision. We have undertaken some initial work to identify possible bidders for the new service. The process to date does not bind the county council in any way. The children’s services committee will debate and vote on the proposals next Tuesday.”

