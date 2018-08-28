Search

Readers respond to Clive Lewis’ advice on lifestyle changes to stem climate change

PUBLISHED: 20:05 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 20:11 02 January 2019

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis said the public must face up to real, stark choices over climate change. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2017

We asked our readers what they thought about Norwich South MP Clive Lewis’ advice to cut back on red meat and take fewer flights to stem catastrophic climate change. Hundreds of you responded to our poll and commented your thoughts.

No - there are bigger things to worry about

Some 70pc of readers who took part in our poll disagreed with Mr Lewis’ warning for the public to make dramatic changes to the way they live.

Sue Pull: “Not a chance, bet if he had to go abroad for his job he wouldn’t walk or drive.”

Mark Bishop: “So how do I get on a booked holiday abroad? Drive? Thumb a lift? Jump on an empty freight train container? Jesus wept.”

Steve James: “Is he leading by example and only holidaying in the UK? If the answer to that question is no, maybe he needs to keep out of people’s business.”

Margo Paterson: “We take holidays because they are affordable and we’re tempted by them from many sources. We eat meat because it’s affordable and readily available. Our lives are dictated by what is available, the cost, and whatever the latest fad happens to be.”

Yes - they are sensible changes

Around 30pc of people who took part in our poll agreed with Mr Lewis’ advice for environmental sustainability.

Gracie Moore: “I don’t eat red meat and have never flown in a plane, they are what’s wrong with this world too many planes for too many holidays! A selfish world now that will one day come back and bite them!”

Nick Headland said: “I absolutely agree, this is the most important issue of our time. I don’t think Clive’s suggestions go far enough, we have eleven years to save life on our planet. This is an emergency.”

Chris Maidens: “Yes. Of course! The meat industry is one of the biggest polluters on the planet. Cutting down on meat consumption would be small, but positive steps in moving towards a greener planet.”

Katy Swift: “The points he makes about us all needing to make lifestyle changes is a valid one- everyone must play a part.”

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

