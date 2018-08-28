Video

MP ‘jokes about suicide’ in House of Commons

Clive Lewis pictured in the House of Commons seemingly mimicking shooting himself in the mouth Photo: House of Commons Archant

Norwich MP Clive Lewis has been filmed simulating shooting himself in the mouth during a debate in the House of Commons.

The footage – which has been widely shared on social media – drew criticism online with one Twitter user saying: “Labour MP Clive Lewis joking about suicide. 12 young men take their own life every week in the UK – the single biggest killer of men under 50. Disgusting.”

The Norwich South MP is no stranger to controversy. At last year’s party conference he said to a friend at an event “get on your knees b***h” over a live microphone which left him having to apologise.

He has previously spoken in the Commons about mental health patients in our region being failed by the government.

Mr Lewis was reacting to a Conservative MP intervening while his Labour colleague Anneliese Dodds made a speech during a debate on the Finance Bill.

He has been contacted for comment.

Right, Clive Lewis is NOT "mocking suicide", he is making a figurative joke about wanting to kill himself rather than listen to any more nonsense. This is not mocking anyone, it's a joke. Everyone, calm down. Can we please stop pretending to be offended by *everything*? https://t.co/geP5gWO2OU — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) November 20, 2018