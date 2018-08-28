Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Video

MP ‘jokes about suicide’ in House of Commons

PUBLISHED: 18:24 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:43 20 November 2018

Clive Lewis pictured in the House of Commons seemingly mimicking shooting himself in the mouth Photo: House of Commons

Clive Lewis pictured in the House of Commons seemingly mimicking shooting himself in the mouth Photo: House of Commons

Archant

Norwich MP Clive Lewis has been filmed simulating shooting himself in the mouth during a debate in the House of Commons.

The footage – which has been widely shared on social media – drew criticism online with one Twitter user saying: “Labour MP Clive Lewis joking about suicide. 12 young men take their own life every week in the UK – the single biggest killer of men under 50. Disgusting.”

The Norwich South MP is no stranger to controversy. At last year’s party conference he said to a friend at an event “get on your knees b***h” over a live microphone which left him having to apologise.

He has previously spoken in the Commons about mental health patients in our region being failed by the government.

Mr Lewis was reacting to a Conservative MP intervening while his Labour colleague Anneliese Dodds made a speech during a debate on the Finance Bill.

He has been contacted for comment.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A new plaice for fish and chips is coming to Norwich

A new fish and chips shop is to open on Magdalen Street in Norwich Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sex attacker who tied woman to bed during two-day crime spree gets life sentence

Gary Nathan. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

‘It helped me as a father’ – Norwich dad praises firm’s parental leave policy as figures show hundreds are signing up

Craig Southworth with his son Robson who is now nine months old. Picture: Craig Southworth

‘She lived for her family’ - friends pay tribute to woman who died in tent near Norwich footpath

Kayla Terry. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide