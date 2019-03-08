City Hall elections: Spotlight on Eaton, Lakenham and Mancroft

Norwich goes to the polls on May 2. Pic: Rui Vieira/PA. PA Archive/Press Association Images

A boundary review means all 39 seats on Norwich City Council are up for grabs on May 2. DAN GRIMMER looks at Eaton, Lakenham and Mancroft.

James Wright, Liberal Democrat candidate for Eaton. Pic: Stuart McPherson. James Wright, Liberal Democrat candidate for Eaton. Pic: Stuart McPherson.

Eaton has long been the Liberal Democrat's stronghold, with all three of their councillors at Norwich City Council representing the ward.

The trio looking to retain their seats, are Judith Lubbock, who has served at City Hall since 1995. group leader James Wright and his mother Caroline Ackroyd.

Mr Wright's 1,799 votes last May comfortably saw him back at City Hall with a majority of 911. The Conservatives came second on that occasion. Their candidates this time are Stephen Bailey, Mary Chacksfield and Mark Eva.

Labour came third last May and Benjamin Hardie, who got 689 votes on that occasion is standing again, joined by Christopher Smith and Christopher Elderton.

Keith Driver, Labour candidate for Lakenham. Photo: Bill Smith Keith Driver, Labour candidate for Lakenham. Photo: Bill Smith

Green candidate Jane Saunders earned 249 votes last year and is standing with David Battye and Hazel Davidson.

In Lakenham, Rachel Trevor retained the seat for Labour last May, but is not standing. Jane Sarmezey is Labour's new candidate on the slate.

Former Lord Mayor Keith Driver and Patrick Manning are the sitting Labour councillors in Lakenham aiming to keep the ward red.

Eric Masters, whose 475 votes last May earned him second place for the Conservatives is standing for the Tories, along with David Mackie and Christine Mackie.

Martin Schmierer, Green candidate for Mancroft. Pic: Green Party. Martin Schmierer, Green candidate for Mancroft. Pic: Green Party.

The Lib Dems were third last year. Their candidates are David Fairbairn, who had a previous stint as the city councillor for Lakenham, plus Peter Calif.

The Green Party candidate is former Norfolk county councillor Chris Hull, while Robert Hammond is standing as an independent.

Mancroft currently has two Labour and one Green councillor. Current Lord Mayor Martin Schmierer will be hoping to hold his seat there for the Greens.

Just 77 votes separated Labour winner Jo Smith from Green challenger Sandra Bogelein last May and both are standing again.

Eric Masters, Conservative candidate for Lakenham. Pic: Conservative Party. Eric Masters, Conservative candidate for Lakenham. Pic: Conservative Party.

David Fullman, another former Lord Mayor, is the other Labour councillor trying to retain his seat. The other Green candidate is Jamie Osborn, part of the Extinction Rebellion protest.

The Conservative candidates are Anthony Barton, Joanne Grand and John Ward, a county councillor who is also standing in the Broadland District Council elections. The Lib Dem candidate is solicitor Gordon Dean, a former city and county councillor.

Who is standing?

Eaton

• * Caroline Ackroyd (LD)

• Stephen Bailey (C)

• David Battye (G)

• Mary Chacksfield (C)

• Hazel Davidson (G)

• Christopher Elderton (L)

• Mark Eva (C)

• Benjamin Hardie (L)

• * Judith Lubbock (LD)

• Jane Saunders (G)

• Christopher Smith (L)

• * James Wright (LD)

Lakenham

• Peter Callf (LD)

• * Keith Driver (L)

• David Fairbairn (LD)

• Robert Hammond (I)

• Chris Hull (G)

• Christine Mackie (C)

• David Mackie (C)

• * Patrick Manning (L)

• Eric Masters (C)

• Jane Sarmezey (L)

Mancroft

• Anthony Barton (C)

• Sandra Bogelein (G)

• Gordon Dean (LD)

• * David Fullman (L)

• Joanne Grand (C)

• Jamie Osborn (G)

• Matt Reilly (L)

• * Martin Schmierer (G)

• * Jo Smith (L)

• John Ward (C)

* denotes sitting councillor

The political make-up at City Hall is currently Labour (31), Greens (5), Lib Dems (3).