Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Norwich MP says she was ‘highlighting’ under reported crimes after being accused of comparing rape to voter ID fraud

11 April, 2019 - 11:47
Norwich Norfolk Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo : UK Parliament

Norwich Norfolk Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo : UK Parliament

UK Parliament

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith has been accused of comparing rape to voter ID fraud - but the Cabinet office minister said she was just highlighting the importance of investigating under reported crimes.

It happened in the House of Commons on Wednesday when Ms Smith was responding to criticism over the government’s voter ID trial.

Labour’s Cat Smith said the instances of voter fraud were too low to warrant such a response.

But Chloe Smith argued it was under reported and said: “She asks whether we should be focusing on some crimes that have small numbers, well really I ask her whether she should have said that decades ago about, for example, rape.

“Would she have said that about a crime that was under reported, would she have said that about some crime that has small numbers simply for the sake of it having small numbers?

“Of course she would not.”

Cat Smith later called for the Norwich North MP to apologise.

She said: “Rape is not a political football – and it is appallingly widespread, while still under reported.

“By contrast, voter fraud in polling stations is thankfully incredibly rare.”

In a statement Chloe Smith said: “My comments were intended to highlight that under reported crimes are not unimportant ones, and I am sorry if this was unclear to Members in the Chamber.”

Most Read

WATCH: Car ablaze in city centre causes road closure

A car burst into flames in Grapes Hill, Norwich. Photo: Archant

More than 150 cannabis plants found at property in Norwich

Three people have been arrested for cultivation of cannabis in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

Crack cocaine pusher offers to help police catch city drugs boss

Donovan Gurley was sentenced to three years in prison for supply of class A drugs. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

Most Read

WATCH: Car ablaze in city centre causes road closure

A car burst into flames in Grapes Hill, Norwich. Photo: Archant

More than 150 cannabis plants found at property in Norwich

Three people have been arrested for cultivation of cannabis in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

Crack cocaine pusher offers to help police catch city drugs boss

Donovan Gurley was sentenced to three years in prison for supply of class A drugs. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Whale spotting and beer spa holidays added to Norwich Airport destinations

The Blue Lagoon is now a destination on offer from Norwich Airport. Picture: Super Break

Norwich City transfer rumours: Greek international a summer target for promotion hopefuls

Olympiacos midfielder Konstas Fortounis has been linked with Norwich City Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Life according to Fleabag: our favourite quotes from the brilliant second season CONTAINS SPOILERS

Martin (BRETT GELMAN), Godmother/Stepmother (OLIVIA COLMAN), The Priest (ANDREW SCOTT), Fleabag (PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE) - (C) Two Brothers - Photographer: Kevin Baker

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s rollercoaster 2-2 Championship draw against Reading

Ben Godfrey thumped Norwich City level against Reading Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Council finds multiple issues with ‘dangerous’ new roundabout near Norwich

Stephen Jamieson claims the new roundabout outside his home has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists