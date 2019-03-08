Changes are on the way at Norwich Nando’s branch

Nando's is making changes at one of its Norwich restaurants Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Changes are coming at a Norwich branch of Nando’s.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nando's is making changes to its Riverside branch to make it stand out more from its neighbours Photo : Steve Adams Nando's is making changes to its Riverside branch to make it stand out more from its neighbours Photo : Steve Adams

The peri-peri chicken giant has been given the green light by Norwich City Council to make changes to its branch on the Riverside leisure complex, after complaining it gets lost among the signs of neighbouring businesses.

The restaurant, which seats more than 100 people, is in between Odeon Cinema and fellow restaurant Los Iguanas on the Riverside complex.

The company submitted twin planning applications to the city council to make changes to the seating arrangements outside the restaurant and its own advertising signage.

However, the refurbishment will not see the restaurant expand or the number of people it can seat increased - in fact, while it would see two extra people able to dine outside, the overall capacity of the restaurant will fall by two.

Instead, the changes are geared towards making the site more visible alongside its neighbouring businesses.

In the application Sam Harper, director of First Plan on behalf of the Nando’s, said: “Given that the restaurant is located in the far corner beside the Odeon cinema, it is essential that the unit is made more attractive and visible from a distance - the primary driving force for the proposed external changes.

“These proposals are modest in scale, but essential to ensure Nando’s continued tenancy within the application site. While the existing glazing and entrance way to the unit will remain the same, the external enhancements will improve the overall appearance of the property significantly for customers, passers-by and other users of the leisure facilities.

“The application proposals will undoubtedly enhance the appearance of the host building, and in turn, the wider Riverside entertainment area. ”

As part of the changes, which have been approved by City hall officers, the restaurant’s sign will be raised, the outdoor seating provision will be updated and two plants outside will be removed - though new planting will be provided.

It remains to be seen just how long the works will take and whether the restaurant will be required to close to the public during the changes. Nando’s has been approached to comment.