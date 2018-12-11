Search

Car park at Norwich park will be shut for more than three months

11 December, 2018 - 17:36
Eaton Park in Norwich. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Eaton Park in Norwich. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Victoria Pertusa

One of the car parks in a Norwich park is to be shut - for more than three months.

The eastern car park at Eaton Park, off South Park Avenue, will be closed temporarily to visitors from Monday, January 7 next year.

It is expected to remain closed for up to 14 weeks due to redevelopment of the park’s depot.

Norwich City Council said Eaton Park’s west car park, near the community centre and pitch and putt course, will remain open.

The redevelopment of the depot will see existing timber buildings knocked down, complete resurfacing, drainage improvements, new fencing and gates and the creation of staff parking inside the depot.

Matthew Packer, cabinet member with responsibility for parks and open spaces, said: “We have timed this essential work to coincide with the quietest time of the year for park use and hope that it doesn’t cause too much inconvenience to visitors of the park.

“The depot is in a poor state and in need of repair and redevelopment and when complete will be fit for purpose for both employees and storage.”

The depot features employee offices and facilities and is used to store various equipment needed for the delivery of grounds and streets maintenance in the south of the city.

Employees that work from the depot will move out temporarily and operate from alternative offices.

The closure is likely to cause inconvenience for parents who drop their children off at nearby Colman Infant School and Colman Junior School, as some of them make use of the car park.

