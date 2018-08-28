Cap to be placed on sexual entertainment venues in Norwich as council agrees limit

The number of sexual entertainment venues in Norwich is to be capped at its current level, after councillors finally agreed to a limit.

In September, Norwich City Council’s licensing committee was asked to discuss the possibility of limiting the number of venues in the city, but was unable to reach a decision.

Members of the committee agreed to defer the decision until this month, to allow officers to explore what cities with similar demographics had done.

After examining the policies of a range of other places, including Cambridge, Nottingham and Leeds,the matter was brought back to committee on Tuesday.

Councillors agreed the number should be limited to the sexual entertainment industry’s current offering in the city of four - with none permitted in city council areas outside of the centre.

It was also debated whether sex shops should be considered separately to sexual entertainment venues, with the committee agreeing that they should not be.

It means that once the council has consulted with partners including the police on the new policy no further venues would be permitted to open in Norwich - unless one of the existing venues closes.

Currently, the cities four licensed venues are Sugar and Spice and Pure Gold, both on Prince of Wales Road, Platinum Lace on Dove Street and The Private Shop on St Augustines Street.

Daz Crawford, co-owner of Sugar and Spice, welcomed the committee’s decision.

He said: “I have been in the industry for more than 20 years, so know it extremely well and there really isn’t the need or demand for any more in Norwich.

“When there are too many of the same types of business in any one place, the market crumbles, so I’m delighted with the decision.”

When the proposals were originally floated in September, there were three venues in the Prince of Wales Road area and the cap was proposed to be at this level.

However, after it emerged one of the trio - Lace - would not be looking to renew its licence, it was proposed the cap instead be set at two for this part of the city.