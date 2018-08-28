Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Campaigners looking for people’s vote on Brexit take to streets of Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 19:51 09 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:51 09 December 2018

A previous People's Vote march. Photo: Jono Read

A previous People's Vote march. Photo: Jono Read

Archant

Groups campaigning for a People’s Vote on Brexit took to the streets of Norfolk over the weekend joining thousands of others around the country in a day of action.

The event, which took place on Saturday (December 8) in Norwich, Kings Lynn and Dereham, was organised by local supporters of the People’s Vote Campaign and forms the last action day before Parliament votes on the Government’s Brexit plan on Tuesday (December 11).

Saturday’s National Day of Action follows rallies across the country during the summer, including the London People’s Vote March for the Future where Norfolk sent six coachloads of people to join the 700,000 on the streets.

Kate Gott, founder of Norfolk for Europe said: “Month by month the number of volunteers turning out in Norfolk to campaign for a people’s vote has been rising.”

She said many of those taking part over the weekend “supported our call to ask the people whether they really want this”.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Peacocks store in Norwich could be facing closure

Peacocks shop in Castle Mall. Photo: Paul Hewitt .

Drink driver who tried to escape police caught by runner

Police arrested a drink driver on Earlham Road in Norwich. Picture Google.

Poll REVEALED: How much your council makes from parking charges

Rose Lane multi-storey car park which is run by Norwich City Council. Picture: Norwich Society.

Plans to turn former Norwich shop into restaurant given go-ahead

The unit, on Timberhill, was occupied by the gift shop JamPot until about January this year. Photo: Courtney Pochin.

Council to review Norwich pub’s premises licence after neighbour complaints

The Belle Vue pub in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide