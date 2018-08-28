Campaigners looking for people’s vote on Brexit take to streets of Norfolk

A previous People's Vote march. Photo: Jono Read Archant

Groups campaigning for a People’s Vote on Brexit took to the streets of Norfolk over the weekend joining thousands of others around the country in a day of action.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event, which took place on Saturday (December 8) in Norwich, Kings Lynn and Dereham, was organised by local supporters of the People’s Vote Campaign and forms the last action day before Parliament votes on the Government’s Brexit plan on Tuesday (December 11).

Saturday’s National Day of Action follows rallies across the country during the summer, including the London People’s Vote March for the Future where Norfolk sent six coachloads of people to join the 700,000 on the streets.

Kate Gott, founder of Norfolk for Europe said: “Month by month the number of volunteers turning out in Norfolk to campaign for a people’s vote has been rising.”

She said many of those taking part over the weekend “supported our call to ask the people whether they really want this”.