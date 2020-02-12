50-year-old bungalow to be demolished - as it doesn't fit with country estate's history

A bungalow which has stood in the grounds of a country house for almost half a century has been ordered to be knocked down - because it does not fit in with the site's heritage.

The bungalow, which was built in 1971 and is now unoccupied, sits within the Weston Hall estate in Weston Longville.

Its demolition had originally been earmarked as part of plans to demolish a range of other buildings on the estate to make way for seven new homes - which were given planning permission by Broadland Council. However, the estate owners have since made a U-turn in hopes of securing the bungalow's future - but have been knocked back in these attempts by the council.

An application to retain the bungalow was refused a year ago and now a planning inspector has backed this position.

In his decision, inspector John Somers wrote: "There are public benefits in the removal of the twentieth century buildings which do not assist with the legibility of the historic estate and cause harm to the setting of the listed buildings. However, in terms of the retention of the bungalow, despite improvements to the façade and removal of elements such as a conservatory which was constructed without consent; the bungalow is very poorly related to the existing historic buildings."

Andre Serruys, of the Weston Hall estate, however, said: "In essence Broadland took a view that a perfectly good three-bedroom bungalow on the estate should be demolished. Our view, driven not least by the fact there is a shortage of housing, was at odds with this position.

"If the bungalow is demolished there will be one less property in the supply chain. We are considering our position."

A spokesman for Broadland Council said: "The application was refused on grounds that the retention of the bungalow had a detrimental effect on the setting of the listed barn and the wider historic context of the estate and the relationship between the historic buildings and the planning inspector agreed by dismissing the appeal.

"The planning permission remains so that the site can be developed but the bungalow must be demolished. In terms of his argument about the loss of the dwelling this was taken into account in the approval for seven new dwellings across the site, which we believe adequately compensated for the loss of the bungalow, the stable conversion and other buildings to be demolished."