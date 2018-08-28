Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Night flights should remain banned at Norwich Airport, say councillors

PUBLISHED: 06:00 08 January 2019

Norwich Airport could look to extend its operating hours to allow night time flights Photo: Steve Adams

Norwich Airport could look to extend its operating hours to allow night time flights Photo: Steve Adams

Plans which could see overnight flights serve Norwich International Airport should not be allowed to take-off, councillors have argued.

Broadland councillor Tony Adams. Picture: Norfolk ConservativesBroadland councillor Tony Adams. Picture: Norfolk Conservatives

As the airport prepares to publish a final draft of its masterplan for the coming decades, Broadland District Council has been called upon to oppose this “by all means necessary”.

In a draft of the proposals published in 2017, it was argued that the airport was limited by current restrictions, preventing regular flights between 11pm and 6am.

However, Tony Adams, district councillor for Hellesdon south east, has called on the council to take a strong stance against this when responding to the airport’s final plans.

He said: “Over the decades, it has always been a case of no ifs, no buts and no maybes when it comes to overnight flying at the airport.

“The 11pm cut off point has been in place since 1986 and was brought in as a result of a public inquiry.”

Broadland’s response to the draft proposals called for research into how noise complaints caused by overnight flights could be mitigated, In his motion, however, Mr Adams has called for a more robust approach.

He said: “I’m just trying to bring our position on this back to where it has always been.

“Sound travels much further at night - things like traffic mask the noise so you don’t notice it as much, however, if flights go over your house around midnight I do not think you would appreciate it.”

His motion, which will be debated on Thursday and has been seconded by fellow councillor Richard Grady, calls for Broadland to “resist by all means possible any approach which seeks to relax current flight restriction”.

A spokesman for Norwich Airport said: “The draft masterplan sets out a vision for the airport’s continued growth over the next 30 years and recognises that it has to be done in a sustainable way.

“It identifies an opportunity for further expansion of the chartered holiday market which might result in some flights operating through to 1.30am up to four days a week in the summer months.

“Even with longer operating hours only a small number of night time services is forecast, and any changes would require continued close dialogue with the local planning authorities and our neighbours in the community.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

Fourteen ambulances were queued outside the NNUH on Sunday, with another two said to be waiting in the resuscitation bays. Photo: Submitted

Delays possible as work starts on two major road schemes in Norwich

Rose Lane in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

School thrilled after being judged ‘good’ for first time in 14 years

Headteacher Adam Dabin with pupils at Henderson Green Primary Academy, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Farmers on ‘high alert’ following string of equipment thefts

A caravan was taken from Mileham on Thursday, January 3, but was later found and recovered by police in Necton. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Businessman charged with manslaughter following Besthorpe skip hire death

James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident in Besthorpe. Picture courtesy of Kevin Copplestone.

Investigation ‘ongoing’ into deaths of men at Norfolk poultry factory

Police at the Banham Poultry factory in Attleborough following an incident. Picture Simon Parkin.

Grant Holt to kick-off town’s new artificial football pitch

Grant Holt taking part in the Norwich City Legends friendly match at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘We thought we were safe here’ - Staff relive terrifying moment a masked gunman stormed their restaurant

Royal Garden restaurant on Besthorpe Road, Attleborough. Picture: Bethany Wales

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Night flights should remain banned at Norwich Airport, say councillors

Norwich Airport could look to extend its operating hours to allow night time flights Photo: Steve Adams

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Epiphany youth celebration lights up skies near Norwich

Some 200 young people and their families enjoyed a candlelit Mass and fireworks as a celebration of Epiphany in Poringland. Picture: Keith Morris

9 drinks to make Dry January bearable - including the ‘Queen’s favourite’ juice

Will you be replacing that glass of Chardonnay with cordial over ice? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists