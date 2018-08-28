Search

‘£161m dual carriageway needed’ - Broadland bosses make NDR Western Link views clear

PUBLISHED: 12:28 05 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:28 05 January 2019

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Norfolk County Council

As time runs out for people to have their say how the Norwich Northern Distributor Road should connect to the A47 west of Norwich, Broadland bosses have made their views clear.

Close to 600 people have answered County Hall’s call for opinions on four options for the so-called Western Link since they were unveiled in November, with the deadline now less than a fortnight away.

As it stands, the £205m road - now known as the Broadland Northway, currently ends at the A1067, but Norfolk County Council has since devised four possible ways of linking it to the A47 west of the city, ranging between £60m and £161m in cost.

And as the people of Norfolk express their thoughts, the region’s district councils are too preparing responses to the consultation, with Broadland being the first to offer their thoughts.

Members of Broadland District Council’s cabinet will discuss the response on January 15, with officers showing a strong preference towards route D, a new £161m dual carriageway built connecting the NDR at one of two spots on Taverham Road.

Hamish Melvitte, head of economic development at Broadland District Council Photo : Steve AdamsHamish Melvitte, head of economic development at Broadland District Council Photo : Steve Adams

In a report to cabinet, Hamish Melville, head of economic development at the council said the route had the “best connectivity, shortest route and closest junction to the Broadland Northway”.

He added: “Environmental concerns do need to be addressed and therefore [it is] likely to be the most expensive [option] but this will deliver maximum benefits.”

In the draft consultation response, which cabinet members will be asked to approve, Mr Melville rated each of the four options out of 10, awarding the preferred option nine.

Option A, single carriageway improvements to the A1067 and B1535 to Wood Lane at Honingham which, at an estimated £60m is the cheapest approach, was rated by the officer as a zero.

The options for the Western Link. Pic: Norfolk County Council.The options for the Western Link. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

The draft response says a dual carriageway is needed and that this particular route is too far out of Norwich.

Meanwhile, Norwich City Council’s cabinet is also due to discuss how to respond to the consultation at its meeting the following day, with a draft response to be published in due course.

The consultation, at www.norfolk.gov.uk/nwl, runs until Friday, January 18.

The final roadshows are: Aylsham Town Hall - Tuesday, January 8; Diamond Jubilee Lodge, Hellesdon - Thursday, January 10; Great Witchingham Village Hall - Friday, January 11; The Costessey Centre - Monday, January 14; Dereham Memorial Hall - Tuesday, January 15 and Honingham Village Hall - Wednesday, January 16.

