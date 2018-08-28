Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Latest council expected to back NDR western link is revealed

PUBLISHED: 12:54 29 January 2019

The options for the Western Link. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

The options for the Western Link. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Norfolk County Council

A £161m dual carriageway connecting the Northern Distributor Road with the A47 is set to be backed by another of the region’s councils.

With the proposals for the so-called western link having already been supported by the cabinets of Norwich and Broadland councils, Breckland Council now also looks likely to endorse the proposals.

Next week, the council’s cabinet will be asked to firm up its position on the scheme, with officers recommending they back routes C and D as the council’s preferred option.

It would see Breckland taking the exact same position as Broadland’s cabinet, which recently agreed to give equal support to the two options - both of which would see new dual carriageways cut through the Wensum valley.

In a report to the cabinet, strategic planning manager Phil Mileham suggested that while all four routes had their drawbacks, options C and D were most preferable.

He said: “The council considers that the completion of the western link is a key project to support growth and prosperity in both Breckland and the wider county.

“Route options C and D both provide significant benefits to providing an effective traffic solution for the western link. However, the additional environmental impact arising from the delivery of a scheme requiring two river crossings for option D also indicate potential delivery challenges that could affect the timetable.”

He added that, for this reason, option C was “narrowly preferable”.

Earlier this month, Broadland and Norwich both made it clear that route A - a £60m single carriageway upgrade to the B1535 and A1067 - was not something they could back. This report suggests Breckland will be taking a similar stance.

Mr Mileham also suggests that the cabinet make it known that it wishes to see walking and cycling opportunities considered in the next phase of planning the link.

The cabinet will appraise each of the route options at a meeting on Tuesday, February 5, which will be held at Breckland’s offices in Dereham.

In previous months, the cabinet has been taken “on tour” around the district, with 30-minute slots ahead of the meeting for questions. This meeting will also take this format, with questions starting at 9.30am.

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

A road rage incident happened on Carrow Road near to the Wherry Road junction. Picture Google.

Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

Walkers in Reepham enjoy the sunshine that is now begining to thaw the snow and ice. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Google Maps

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

#includeImage($article, 225)

Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Tributes to Norwich’s ‘Mr Golden Years’ who raised £120,000 for charity

Terry Wickham, who used to play in a Norwich skiffle band in the 1950s Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: Keiron Pim For: EDP2 EDP pics © 2008 (01603) 772434

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Google Maps

Latest council expected to back NDR western link is revealed

The options for the Western Link. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Do you recognise anyone in this 1979 Hethersett photo? We’re trying to track them down

This forty-year-old photo of Mrs Mumford's 1979 class at Hethersett Woodside Infant and Nursery School has sparked plans for a reunion. Photo: Submitted

Clare Tomlinson looks old on TV, Jacquie Beltrao had a facelift - but which one is changing the world?

Jacquie Beltrao looks amazing but has she done it for herself? Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists