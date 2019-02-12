Search

Semi-detached Norwich house could become eight-bedroom student property

PUBLISHED: 13:57 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:02 05 March 2019

Brereton Close in Norwich. Photo: Lauren Cope

Brereton Close in Norwich. Photo: Lauren Cope

Archant

A three-bedroom house in a west Earlham cul-de-sac could grow to eight bedrooms if planners give it the go-ahead.

The property on Brereton Close would become the third on the road to become a house of multiple occupation (HMO), joining a five-bed one next door granted permission in June 2017 and another which was green-lit to become a seven-bedroom property in October 2017.

The bid, submitted to Norwich City Council by owner Steve Horton, also includes a change of use application to turn the property from a residential dwelling to an HMO.

Planning papers online say its latest tenants left recently, that it would provide student accommodation with ensuite shower facilities and that outbuildings would be demolished as part of the plans.

If approved, three bedrooms would be on the ground floor and another five would be upstairs, with an extra 66.28 square metres added to the property through an extension.

The property on Brereton Close which has applied to become a house of multiple occupation (HMO). Photo: Lauren CopeThe property on Brereton Close which has applied to become a house of multiple occupation (HMO). Photo: Lauren Cope

The papers say: “The property is in a residential area and is situated close to the UEA. There is a high demand for student accommodation in this locality where students can easily walk to university campus.

MORE: ‘It’s like being on Prince of Wales Road’ - calls for Norwich university students to respect communities

“In addition the area is well served by public bus services, providing not only good links to the university but to the city of Norwich as well. There are a number of shops, pubs etc all within easy reach of Brereton Close.”

Previous HMO applications have attracted concerns over parking, noise and general upkeep of properties.

One neighbour, living on Taylor Road, said the number of HMOs had “completely changed” the area.

“Parking is a real problem,” they said. “Parking is really bad on the close so they start to park out here. It is a pain.”

In the latest application, no extra parking spaces - above the two existing spots - are planned.

Roughly 11,000 of the nearby University of East Anglia’s (UEA) students live off-campus.

In October, licensing rules were changed for landlords of HMOs, requiring those renting out properties with more than two households - which could count as a family, a couple or a single tenant - and a total of five or more people to apply for a licence.

MORE: Reader Letter - The majority of tenants are well behaved

