‘We should we be shut down?’ - City pub threatened by noise row

A city pub embroiled in a noise dispute with neighbours will discover next week whether it will lose its licence over the row.

Last month, it emerged that the Belle Vue pub on St Philips Road in Norwich was facing a licence review, after persistent noise complaints from neighbours.

On Monday, members of a city council licensing sub-committee will run the rule over evidence in this case and decide whether mitigation proposed by the pub is sufficient.

Under the review, the pub has proposed two measures to combat the noise issue - that it permanently ceases to provide live music and that any recorded music be played through noise restricting speakers.

Sub-committee members will decide whether this is an acceptable way to smooth things with over with the pub’s neighbours.

A spokesman for the pub said: “We have regulars who have been coming here since the 1960s and 70s and they just can’t understand why this is happening.

“We have cancelled events in the past, have stopped all live music and made plenty of goodwill gestures, but our neighbours will not stop hounding us. We are just trying to run a business.”

They added: “What concerns me is that were we to be shut down, it would set a precedent making any pub in a residential area vulnerable and they will all end up being turned into houses.

“We are an a beautiful Victorian building that has been a pub since the 1880s - why should we be shut down?”

The venue decided in October that it would stop all live music, however, the city council has continued to receive complaints from neighbours.

Among these, concerns about noise from people talking while smoking outside the pub and in outdoor areas.

Paul Nicholson, a neighbour of the pub said: “The noise we hear is from the garden and outdoor drinkers and smokers. For any amplified noise the sound would become intolerable.”

Richard Divey, the council’s environmental protection officer, however, said the lack of live music would likely solve the dispute.

He said: “The conditions would satisfy me that the licence conditions will protect the local residents from a further noise issues from live music and uphold the prevention of public nuisance.”

