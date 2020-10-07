Search

Appeal after pub owner ordered to remove CCTV cameras

PUBLISHED: 08:30 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:48 07 October 2020

The Buck Inn on Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew. Photo: Denise Bradley

The owners of a pub have made a last-ditch attempt to keep their controversial CCTV cameras after a council ordered them to pull them down.

In February, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and bollards were installed to enforce parking charges at The Buck Inn in Thorpe St Andrew.

But owner Black Orange Investments, a Norwich-based property development company, did not obtain planning permission and forced to apply for retrospective permission by Broadland District Council.

Since then, permission has been granted for the replacement bollards with a new design but the bid for the ANPR cameras was refused at the River Yare-facing site.

Enforcement officers said they had “poor quality design” which did not “respect the local distinctiveness of the area”.

They added: “[The cameras] have a bulky appearance and metallic finish resulting in incongruous elements that detracts from the setting of the listed buildings and adversely affects the character and appearance of the conservation area.”

People living nearby had previously slammed the cameras and raised concerns over security and data safeguarding.

Now, though, Black Orange Investments has lodged an appeal with the Planning Inspectorate, which could overturn the council’s decision.

The cameras had been ordered to be taken down last month but can now remain until the outcome of the appeal.

In response, Robert Macdonald, an estates manager at Black Orange Investments, said: “The planning application is ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Broadland District Council said: “Planning permission has been approved for replacement bollards with a new design, and we are working with the developers to get these installed in due course.

“The cameras, however, were refused permission and the developers have lodged an appeal with the Planning Inspectorate. We are unable to comment on this further until this appeal has concluded.”

The Buck Inn closed in October 2017 and was bought by Black Orange Investments in 2019.

The Planning Inspectorate will decide the appeal in due course.

