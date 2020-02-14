Search

Former Anglian Water pumping station to be converted into home

PUBLISHED: 10:40 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:40 14 February 2020

A former pump station on Hall Road which is to be converted into a home. Picture: Vello

A former pump station on Hall Road which is to be converted into a home. Picture: Vello

Vello

A former pumping station which has been redundant since the turn of the century is to be converted into a home following a lengthy planning saga.

A former pump station on Hall Road which is to be converted into a home. Picture: VelloA former pump station on Hall Road which is to be converted into a home. Picture: Vello

In recent months, Vello Ltd had made a number bids to redevelop the former Anglian Water site on Hall Road in Norwich, only to be knocked back by the city council on each occasion.

The original plans called for the former pumping station to be converted into a house and extended, but to leave the rest of the derelict site as it is.

This proposal was refused by planners and the Brundall-based homebuilders hoped that a planning inspector would overrule the decision.

However, after negotiations with planners at City Hall, Vello is now set to redevelop the whole site, with plans to convert the station and build two further homes on the land given the go ahead.

Glyn Davies, planning consultant for the scheme, said: "I'm pleased that we have been able to find common ground - I won't call it a compromise because I feel we've now found a scheme that works better for everybody.

"The council wanted to see the whole area looked at and I believe we've found a way to do that which is sympathetic to the heritage and landscape of the site."

Mr Davies said work would likely begin later this year, but that no concrete date for the redevelopment had been set.

The plans were approved by Norwich City Council without the need for committee, with no public objections received.

Mr Davies said: "Throughout my years as a planning consultant I have learned how rare it is for an application to receive no objections.

"It is unfortunate that it took so long to reach the solution but it came good in the end and I am very pleased."

In her report approving the plans, case officer Maria Hammond wrote: "The proposals are broadly acceptable in landscape terms, as they provide a design which protects elements of openness within the site and would deliver a development that provides buildings within a landscape without dominating it. The proposals would also restore elements of the historic layout which are of significance."

