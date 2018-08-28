Councillors tasked with Anglia Square revamp decision conduct site visit

Members of Norwich City Council's planning committee carry out a site visit at Anglia Square. Picture: David Hannant Archant

The councillors tasked with sealing the fate of the latest bid to regenerate Anglia Square have been given a whistle-stop of the development site.

Members of Norwich City Council’s planning committee will decide next month whether to approve a complete overhaul of the site from Weston Homes.

Ahead of this meeting, committee members took part in a site visit, at which officers described the proposals to them in context of the setting.

Beginning outside Hollywood Cinema, all but three of the committee were guided around the site by case officer Tracy Armitage, who answered members’ questions along the way.

She said: “The purpose of this visit is purely fact-finding, members are not required to make any decisions during it.”

As the councillors were guided around the site, they were told which buildings were proposed for demolition and which would remain, if they were to approve the plans.

Among the buildings proposed to remain are the parade of shops to the south of Sovereign Way and the building currently occupied by Desh Supermarket.

Gildengate House would also remain, but would be developed as opposed to demolished.

Members were also shown the location of the application’s controversial 20-storey tower block, which is proposed to stand 67.275m (220.7ft) high - the highest point of the proposed development.

The development’s decision date was determined at a meeting of the planning committee on Thursday, the day before the site visit.

The committee will determine the revised scheme, which saw the height of the planned 25-storey tower reduced.

The proposals have come in for considerable criticism, with 348 objections submitted by members of the public, compared to 58 in support.

Weston Homes, the scheme’s developer, have said they are “deeply invested” in the area of the city, “having already spent in excess of £3.5m on the planning application and consultation”.

However, Historic England is prepared to take its fight to prevent the scheme going ahead to the secretary of state.

The national body has urged councillors to reject the scheme and said it would request the application be called-in for decision by the Secretary of State - should it be approve.

The application is up for decision on Thursday, December 6.