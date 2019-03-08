Search

Take-away staff did not wash hands after handling raw meat - inspector says

PUBLISHED: 06:30 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 06:54 24 April 2019

Amigo's take-away on Hall Road, which was given one-star in its latest food hygiene inspection. Picture: Google

Amigo's take-away on Hall Road, which was given one-star in its latest food hygiene inspection. Picture: Google

Google

A take-away worker was seen handling raw meat before moving on to touch cooked food - a hygiene inspector has said.

Amigo's on Hall Road in Norwich, a mixed food take-away, has been told it must take urgent action after being given just one star in its latest food hygiene inspection.

The take-away, which serves kebabs and pizza was visited by Norwich City Council's hygiene team last month and recently-published results have called for major improvements from the restaurant.

The inspector raised a number of concerns over the way the take-away was run, including issues of cross-contamination and handling of uncooked food.

In the report, the inspector said: “A food handler was seen handling raw food - placing raw burgers on the griddle - and then preparing a ready-to-eat cooked chicken wrap without washing their hands.

“This represented poor practice and if allowed to continue may cause food to become contaminated or lead to its deterioration.”

The take-away was also criticised for allowing frozen food to defrost at room temperature and using the same cooking utensils for raw and ready-to-eat foods, such as salads.

The shop was slapped with the second lowest rating available in food inspections, with only a rating of zero lower.

The inspector also heavily criticised the take-away's management for not writing down food safety procedures or giving staff training in food hygiene.

The inspector added: “Food handlers were not washing their hands often enough, were using poor cross-contamination practices and were not aware of the food safety management system.”

However, the take-away's manager informed the inspector that the staff were going to be participating in a level two food hygiene course.

The inspector also said the shop did not alert customers to the potential for cross-contamination in relation to allergens.

Amigo's will now have the option to apply for a swift re-inspection once it has taken the necessary action to improve - though this will come at a financial cost.

A member of staff at Amigo's who was contacted said the shop's manager was not available to comment and would not be there for two weeks.

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

'I never really got much of an explanation' - X Factor winner Ben Haenow on his experience with the show and Simon Cowell's label

British singer and 2014 X Factor Ben Haenow is bringing his headline tour to Epic Studios in Norwich. Picture: Stan Gerards/Eminence PR

Two arrested and one in hospital after Norwich fight which led to road being sealed off by police

Police were called to reports of a fight in Waterloo Road in Norwich. Pic: Bethany Whymark.

Katie Price signs copies of her autobiography at Norwich club opening

Katie Price at the new Fetch nightclub on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Picture Harry Rutter.

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police deal with incident

Police have gone to an incident on the A47 at Colney. Photo: James Bass.

