Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Almost £50,000 to be spent to improve pavement and upgrade bus stops in Thorpe St Andrew

PUBLISHED: 15:28 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:28 18 December 2018

Work will be done in Thorpe St Andrew. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Work will be done in Thorpe St Andrew. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Almost £50,000 is to be spent to improve the condition of a pavement and upgrade bus stops.

Six weeks of work on Booty Road, in Thorpe St Andrew, is due to start on Monday, January 7 - the first phase of a bigger project.

Work will be done firstly on the north side of the road and improvement work on the south side will follow in 2019.

As part of the work, the existing bus stops will be upgraded to include user friendly raised kerbs. Temporary bus stops will be in place while those improvements are made.

Norfolk County Council says access to properties will be maintained, but warned there were likely to be some “unavoidable delays” during the work.

They said disruption on the carriageway would be kept to a minimum, with traffic controlled via a mixture of give and take and also via traffic lights while working across the junctions.

The council thanked people for their patience.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release CCTV images of men after 11 iPhones are stolen from Apple store

Police have issued CCTV images of men they would like to speak to after iPhones were stolen from the Apple store in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Former Norwich Airport boss jailed for six years for rape

Elliott Summers at Norwich Airport in 2008. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Three arrested following £45,000 drug haul discovery in Norwich

Police have seized £45,000 worth of cannabis from a property in Norwich. Photo shows a previous cannabis find. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Managers sacked and contracts closed as council probes millions in overspent cash

The depot in Bridge Road where the repairs and maintenance service is based. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Revealed: The best and worst primary schools in Newham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rapper J Hus is jailed for carrying a knife outside Westfield Stratford City

#includeImage($article, 225)

Schoolboy who fled war-torn country 11 years ago wins a place at Eton

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Three arrested following £45,000 drug haul discovery in Norwich

Police have seized £45,000 worth of cannabis from a property in Norwich. Photo shows a previous cannabis find. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

Norwich man banned from football after throwing banana skin at black Arsenal player in “racial gesture”

Averof Panteli. Photo: Thomas Hornall/PA Wire

Five hundred cannabis plants worth £200,000 uncovered in Felthorpe outbuilding

Some of the cannabis found in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists