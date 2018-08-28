Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Live

A day in the life of homelessness in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 07:30 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:30 15 January 2019

Homelessness in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Homelessness in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News editor David Powles spends a day with Norwich homeless charity St Martin’s Housing Trust.

The growing problem of homelessness in Norwich has been well-publicised.

Walk around the streets of the city centre, especially late at night or early in the morning, and it won’t take long before you come across the heartbreaking sight of someone huddled up in a doorway, trying to bed down for the night,

But are more people having to face up to life on the streets of our city? And if so why and what is being done about it?

And what do the homeless themselves say about the problem?

Dr Jan Sheldon, chief executive of St Martin's Housing Trust. Picture: St Martin'sDr Jan Sheldon, chief executive of St Martin's Housing Trust. Picture: St Martin's

These are just some of the questions editor David Powles will be asking as he spends the day with St Martin’s Housing Trust, the city’s dedicated homeless charity.

You can follow his progress here. If you want to comment on what he says or join in the debate you can via twitter @David_Powles.

Watch out online and in print for a full report from the day.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd

Strictly stars bringing Here Come The Boys tour to Norwich

Aljaž ŠKorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez are bringing Here Come the Boys to Norwich

Men who carried out fraud targeting Roys of Wroxham ordered to pay back £1,500

Malaki Morgan, 31, targeted Roys of Wroxham over a period of months in 2016. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Tim Krul has the last word with the boo boys

Tim Krul helped Norwich City gain a point at The Hawthorns on Saturday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Two men charged over Norfolk armed robberies

Two men have been charged over armed robberies in Norwich and Attleborough. Picture: Archant

Have you seen this mysterious busker on the streets of Norwich?

A new busker has been impressing in Norwich. Photo: Dave Carolan

A day in the life of homelessness in Norwich

Homelessness in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Sailing, rockets and operas - can you spot your child in our School Report gallery?

Norwich Lower School pupils had a visit from Author Victoria Haddon last week, they especially enjoyed her two dogs visiting as well who feature in her book �Hector�s Wheels�. Picture: Norwich School/Hannah Hutchins
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists