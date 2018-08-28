City road permanently closes to motorists this weekend as £2.75m traffic shake-up work begins

King Street in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer. Archant

Cars will use a city centre road for the last time this weekend, as work on a multi-million pound traffic shake-up of the Prince of Wales Road area gets under way.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

King Street in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer. King Street in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

The stretch of King Street between Prince of Wales Road and Rose Lane will permanently close to motorists on Sunday, as its transition into a cycle lane begins.

The works are the first of four phases of a major transformation for the area’s roads, a Transport for Norwich scheme costing in the region of £2.76m.

It will see access to Prince of Wales Road via Agricultural Hall Plain closed on Sunday, with traffic diverted onto Upper King Street.

Prince of Wales Road will be accessible via Upper King Street, but not Bank Plain.

Mike Stonard, cabinet member for sustainable and inclusive growth, said the council was investing in property to make up for money lost through government cuts. Photo : Steve Adams Mike Stonard, cabinet member for sustainable and inclusive growth, said the council was investing in property to make up for money lost through government cuts. Photo : Steve Adams

However, while Agricultural Hall Plain is scheduled to re-open on Monday, the stretch of King Street will remain closed permanently.

Mike Stonard, city councillor responsible for transport, said: “Work on King Street is the first step in improving the Prince of Wales Road area for pedestrians, cyclists and general traffic.

“This phase will see a new high-quality link for those on foot and back and the reduction of car movements from side roads will help address congestion on Rose Lane.”

With the King Street link closed, motorists accessing Rose Lane from Prince of Wales Road will instead have to do via St Vedast Street.

Mr Stonard added: “The overall project aims to build on the success of recent changes around Westlegate, which have breathed new life into the area by making Norwich an even better place to be.

“We will be working with our contractor to minimise disruption and would like to thank all those affected for their patience while works takes place.”

The first phase of the scheme, which is expected to be completed by Christmas, will see pavements alongside Agricultural Hall Plain widened and the existing light-controlled junction at King Street’s junction with Rose Lane replaced with a new pedestrian crossing.

The disabled parking spaces currently on King Street will be relocated to Greyfriars Road.

The second phase of the works, on Rose Lane, will begin in the new year.