Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Council offices could be converted into houses in £1.1m project

PUBLISHED: 06:30 17 November 2018

Norwich City Council's offices on Bullard Road, which could be turned into housing. Picture: Google

Norwich City Council's offices on Bullard Road, which could be turned into housing. Picture: Google

Google

More than £1m could be spent on converting a block of council offices into social housing.

Norwich City Council’s Catton neighbourhood offices on Bullard Road could make way for seven council houses, after cabinet members agreed to the £1.1m scheme.

The scheme, which will be required to go through the planning process, would see the offices converted into five four-bedroom houses and a two-bedroom house, with a separate two-bedroom bungalow also built on site.

Gail Harris, cabinet member for housing, said the project would go towards filling growing demand for council properties with four or more bedrooms and that staff working in the offices would be relocated to City Hall.

She said: “With a waiting list of more than 4,000 households, there is a real need for houses so this has to be encouraged.

“This is an interesting project and I am assured we would get a good, valuable development.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Norwich nightclub opens a ball pit for adults

General manager Levi Solomon, left, and manager Jack Ward, enjoying the new ball pit at Bished nightclub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two teens threatened with a knife in Norwich park robbery

Sloughbottom Park in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

‘He wouldn’t leave the house’ - teenager with learning difficulties assaulted outside Norwich shop

Lewis Empson, who was attacked outside Kwiksave. Photo: Hayley Empson

‘Will you go on a blind date for me?’ - Bizarre requests at Norwich Travelodges revealed

Travelodge has revealed some of its most bizzare customer requests. The Norwich Riverside Travelodge hotel. Picture Archant.

Police seize cannabis plant found growing in Earlham cupboard

Cannabis found in a cupboard in Earlham. Photo: Norwich police

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide