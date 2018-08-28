Council offices could be converted into houses in £1.1m project

More than £1m could be spent on converting a block of council offices into social housing.

Norwich City Council’s Catton neighbourhood offices on Bullard Road could make way for seven council houses, after cabinet members agreed to the £1.1m scheme.

The scheme, which will be required to go through the planning process, would see the offices converted into five four-bedroom houses and a two-bedroom house, with a separate two-bedroom bungalow also built on site.

Gail Harris, cabinet member for housing, said the project would go towards filling growing demand for council properties with four or more bedrooms and that staff working in the offices would be relocated to City Hall.

She said: “With a waiting list of more than 4,000 households, there is a real need for houses so this has to be encouraged.

“This is an interesting project and I am assured we would get a good, valuable development.”