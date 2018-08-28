Police attend influx of accidents as wet weather continues

Police stopped a driver driving without a licence. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Police have warned drivers to beware of wet roads after an influx of preventable accidents yesterday.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chief Inspector Lou Provart wrote on twitter: “Saw loads of minor collisions yesterday whilst travelling about. All looked avoidable with safe #StoppingDidtance between cars.”

Official guidance from the RAC recommends drivers double normal stopping distance between themselves and the vehicle in front on wet roads.

The wet weather is set to continue throughout today, with the heaviest rain towards the coast.

There will also be strong Northerly winds in these areas.

However good news moving into the evening when the clouds are expected to clear to make way for a frosty but dry Wednesday morning.

Keep up to date with travel with our live traffic map.