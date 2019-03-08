Search

Police stop man carrying £110 worth of cannabis in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 20:56 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 20:56 12 July 2019

A man was stopped by police in Norwich and found to be carring £110 worth of cannabis. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A man was stopped by police in Norwich and found to be carring £110 worth of cannabis. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

A man in Norwich has been caught carrying £110 worth of cannabis by police.

The man, who is believed to be in his 40s was stopped by officers on Friday.

Upon being searched he was found to be carrying £110 worth of cannabis which he is believed to have just purchased.

On Twitter, Norwich police said: "Male 40's, £110 lighter for having just purchased this cannabis.

And now even lighter with no cannabis having come to the attention of police."

