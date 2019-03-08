Police stop man carrying £110 worth of cannabis in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 20:56 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 20:56 12 July 2019
Archant
A man in Norwich has been caught carrying £110 worth of cannabis by police.
The man, who is believed to be in his 40s was stopped by officers on Friday.
You may also want to watch:
Upon being searched he was found to be carrying £110 worth of cannabis which he is believed to have just purchased.
On Twitter, Norwich police said: "Male 40's, £110 lighter for having just purchased this cannabis.
And now even lighter with no cannabis having come to the attention of police."
Comments have been disabled on this article.