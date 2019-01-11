Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police searching for owner of car found abandoned and on fire

11 January, 2019 - 17:38
The car that was found in Taverham. Picture: Martin Kent

The car that was found in Taverham. Picture: Martin Kent

Archant

Police are searching for the owner of a car after it was found abandoned and on fire in a field.

The car that was found in Taverham. Picture: Martin KentThe car that was found in Taverham. Picture: Martin Kent

Fire services were called to a small car fire in Macks Lane, Taverham, Norwich, at about 6.30pm on January 10.

An appliance from Earlham was sent to the scene and used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze. They left the scene at 6.46pm when they informed police.

A police spokesman said: “Police were made aware of a car on fire in Macks Lane in Taverham. No-one was at the scene and officers are trying to trace the owner of the vehicle.”

The car is believed to be a Vauxhall Astra with aftermarket wheels.

Residents in the area said they could smell the fire with questions being asked on social media about it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

Fourteen ambulances were queued outside the NNUH on Sunday, with another two said to be waiting in the resuscitation bays. Photo: Submitted

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

New twist in ‘Japanese restaurant’ saga as City Hall confirms food safety probe

The signage on the property in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

NDR Western Link would cause ‘unacceptable damage’ to habitats, warns wildlife trust

A water vole. Pic: iWitness24/John Assheton

Police called to city-centre after reports of fight outside Tesco Metro

Police were called to Guildhall following reports of a fight at around 1.40pm. Picture: Staff

Hunt continues for masked gunman linked to city home invasion and attempted robbery

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

WATCH: How much longer are journeys taking in Norwich due to roadworks?

Traffic in Prince Of Wales Road. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists