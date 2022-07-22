Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Concern for missing 76-year-old man last seen at home near Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:32 PM July 22, 2022
Police are appealing for help to trace the whereabouts of Michael Watts, who went missing from Witton, near Norwich

Police are appealing for help to trace Michael Watts, who went missing from his home in Witton, near Norwich - Credit: Supplied

A 76-year-old man has been reported missing after last being seen at his home near Norwich.

Police are appealing for help to trace Michael Watts, who was last seen at his home in Mill Lane, Witton, at about 11pm on Thursday (July 21).

He was reported missing at 7.30am today (July 22).

Mr Watts is described as white, approximately 5ft 7 and of slim build with short white balding hair.

He is believed to be wearing blue trousers and dark blue shoes.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him or know of his whereabouts.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Constabulary immediately on 101 quoting incident number 103 of today’s date.

