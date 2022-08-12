Concerns for welfare of missing 73-year-old from Norwich

Concerns have been raised for the welfare of a missing 73-year-old woman from Norwich.

Jenny Curry was last seen at her home in Raymond Close at 6.30am on Friday, August 12.

Ms Curry is white, about 5ft 3in tall, of medium build and with grey short hair.

She is believed to be wearing blue trousers, a white and blue striped top and black sandals.

Ms Curry is considered vulnerable and officers are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who may have seen Ms Curry or know of her current whereabouts has been urged to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or quote incident number 128 of August 12.