News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

Video

Police hunting trio who used weapons in home break-in

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 3:36 PM March 15, 2021    Updated: 5:46 PM March 15, 2021
A police officer at the flats in Clover Road, Sprowston, by a damaged door after an aggravated burgl

A police officer at the flats in Clover Road, Sprowston, by a damaged door after an aggravated burglary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Police are hunting three teenagers who broke into a home earlier this afternoon, with officers still searching the surrounding area for them.

At around 12.50pm on Monday afternoon, police were called to a home on Clover Road in Sprowston, on the corner of Clover Court, to reports of an aggravated burglary.

Police and forensics officers at the flats in Clover Road, Sprowston, by a damaged door after an agg

Police and forensics officers at the flats in Clover Road, Sprowston, by a damaged door after an aggravated burglary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The trio, all male, were armed with weapons, but a police spokesman said it was unclear what they were carrying.

A heavy police presence had been reported in the area, as officers continued efforts to locate the three teenagers. 

As of just before 4pm one police car and a forensics van remained outside the property, and tape cordoning off the property was removed at about 4.10pm. 

Police and forensics officers at the flats in Clover Road, Sprowston, by a damaged door after an agg

Police and forensics officers at the flats in Clover Road, Sprowston, by a damaged door after an aggravated burglary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

One neighbour said they "heard a lot of banging and not much else since then", but were not aware of what had happened.

It is understood that nothing was stolen from the property during the break-in, but that the victim was shaken up by the incident.

Police and forensics officers at the flats in Clover Road, Sprowston, by a damaged door after an agg

Police and forensics officers at the flats in Clover Road, Sprowston, by a damaged door after an aggravated burglary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Most Read

  1. 1 Police hunting trio who used weapons in home break-in
  2. 2 'We overpaid' - Ex-Terriers owner on Alex Pritchard regrets
  3. 3 'It's miles from my house!' - why pundit doesn't want to cover City
  1. 4 Several months of roadworks start in Norwich
  2. 5 East's most affordable area for first time buyers revealed
  3. 6 Plea to find next-of-kin after man's body found in water
  4. 7 Work starts on masterplan for 4,000 homes and 6,000 jobs
  5. 8 People urged to get vaccine despite countries suspending AstraZeneca jab
  6. 9 Transformation of former Mercy nightclub set to begin
  7. 10 Road closures on stretch of A11 for 15 weeks for resurfacing work

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "Officers were called at approximately 12.50pm today (Monday,  March 15) following reports of an aggravated burglary at a property in Clover Road.

"Three males were reportedly involved and officers are currently at the scene and enquiries are ongoing."

It is not believed there is any immediate threat to the public, but a police presence remains in the area.


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fupburger owner Tom Shiers is the new tenant at The Dog House pub in Norwich, which is getting a £250,000 refurb by owners Punch Pubs & Co. 

Video

Fupburger moves into The Dog House pub with £250,000 refurb planned

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has had some memorable tussles with Sheffield United rival, Chris Wilder, who is reportedly set to leave the Blades

Gary Lineker hails Canaries with Chris Wilder on the brink

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Julian Borner was chased by Norwich City before joining Sheffield Wednesday

Video

Owls' ace reflects on why he snubbed Canaries

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
The leader of Norwich City Council says the government must make more money available or local counc

Senior City Hall officer to walk away with £150,000 golden handshake

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon