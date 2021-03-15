Police hunting trio who used weapons in home break-in

Video

Published: 3:36 PM March 15, 2021 Updated: 5:46 PM March 15, 2021

A police officer at the flats in Clover Road, Sprowston, by a damaged door after an aggravated burglary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Police are hunting three teenagers who broke into a home earlier this afternoon, with officers still searching the surrounding area for them.

At around 12.50pm on Monday afternoon, police were called to a home on Clover Road in Sprowston, on the corner of Clover Court, to reports of an aggravated burglary.

Police and forensics officers at the flats in Clover Road, Sprowston, by a damaged door after an aggravated burglary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The trio, all male, were armed with weapons, but a police spokesman said it was unclear what they were carrying.

A heavy police presence had been reported in the area, as officers continued efforts to locate the three teenagers.

As of just before 4pm one police car and a forensics van remained outside the property, and tape cordoning off the property was removed at about 4.10pm.

Police and forensics officers at the flats in Clover Road, Sprowston, by a damaged door after an aggravated burglary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

One neighbour said they "heard a lot of banging and not much else since then", but were not aware of what had happened.

It is understood that nothing was stolen from the property during the break-in, but that the victim was shaken up by the incident.

Police and forensics officers at the flats in Clover Road, Sprowston, by a damaged door after an aggravated burglary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "Officers were called at approximately 12.50pm today (Monday, March 15) following reports of an aggravated burglary at a property in Clover Road.

"Three males were reportedly involved and officers are currently at the scene and enquiries are ongoing."

It is not believed there is any immediate threat to the public, but a police presence remains in the area.



