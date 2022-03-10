Police investigate death in Thorpe St. Andrew

Police are investigating a sudden death of a woman in her 40s in Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Google

Police are investigating the death of a woman in her 40s in Thorpe St. Andrew.

Emergency services, including ambulance, police and fire, were called at 3pm Wednesday, March 9 to the scene in Yarmouth Road.

The death is currently being treated as not suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner ahead of an inquest.

Police and fire crews were called after being contacted by the ambulance service.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service's Carrow team launched its 'surface rescue boat' to assist the ambulance service and remained in attendance until after 6pm.



