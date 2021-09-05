Police cordon in place at Norwich Riverside
Published: 5:43 PM September 5, 2021
- Credit: Sarah Burgess
Police have placed a cordon around a section of bushes next to Boots on Norwich Riverside's retail park.
The tape covers almost all of the grassy area from Albion Way round to Wherry Way, near the Novi Sad Friendship Bridge.
At 5pm, one police officer was manning the cordon, though an eyewitness said the tape and car had been present all day.
Walkways around the area remained fully open and accessible.
Norfolk Constabulary has been contacted for more information.