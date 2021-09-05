News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Police cordon in place at Norwich Riverside

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 5:43 PM September 5, 2021   
A police car and cordon is in place at Norwich Riverside

A police car and cordon is in place at Norwich Riverside - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Police have placed a cordon around a section of bushes next to Boots on Norwich Riverside's retail park.

The tape covers almost all of the grassy area from Albion Way round to Wherry Way, near the Novi Sad Friendship Bridge.

A police car and cordon is in place at Norwich Riverside

The cordon is in place just before the Novi Sad Friendship Bridge - Credit: Sarah Burgess

At 5pm, one police officer was manning the cordon, though an eyewitness said the tape and car had been present all day.

Walkways around the area remained fully open and accessible.

Norfolk Constabulary has been contacted for more information.

The entire grass verge round to Wherry Way has been taped off

The entire grass verge round to Wherry Way has been taped off - Credit: Sarah Burgess


You may also want to watch:

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

H&M HOME

H&M HOME opens in Norwich

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City Centre. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Weather

Norwich set to be hotter than Porto next week

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Richard Vincent got a parking charge for picking his wife up from the hospital and stopping for 36 seconds

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Private parking company charged ex-cop £100 for 36 second stop

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Traffic makes its way around Thickthorn roundabout at the junction of the A11 and the A47. Picture:

Norfolk Live | Updated

A11 closed near Thickthorn after three-vehicle crash

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon