Police cordon in place at Norwich Riverside

Published: 5:43 PM September 5, 2021

A police car and cordon is in place at Norwich Riverside - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Police have placed a cordon around a section of bushes next to Boots on Norwich Riverside's retail park.

The tape covers almost all of the grassy area from Albion Way round to Wherry Way, near the Novi Sad Friendship Bridge.

The cordon is in place just before the Novi Sad Friendship Bridge - Credit: Sarah Burgess

At 5pm, one police officer was manning the cordon, though an eyewitness said the tape and car had been present all day.

Walkways around the area remained fully open and accessible.

Norfolk Constabulary has been contacted for more information.

The entire grass verge round to Wherry Way has been taped off - Credit: Sarah Burgess



