

Person killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

PUBLISHED: 11:37 01 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 01 January 2019

A crash on New Year's Eve has shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.



Archant

A crash which shut the A140 for almost five hours on New Year’s Eve was fatal, Norfolk police have confirmed.

The scene of the crash on the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.The scene of the crash on the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

The crash happened near Long Stratton at about 4.50pm on Monday, December 31.

The road was shut between Stratton St Michael and the Hempnall Crossroads and did not re-open until just before 9.40pm.

Firefighters from Long Stratton and Norwich’s Carrow station went to the scene. Firefighters used special equipment to release two casualties from their cars.

They said they had been handed into the care of the ambulance service, but Norfolk police have confirmed that one of the victims has died.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance also attended. Anglia One was called out from Norwich at just after 4.50pm. It was seen leaving the scene at just before 6pm.

The busy stretch of road between Long Stratton and Tasburgh is an accident blackspot, with two injured in a crash on December 19 and three cars involved in a crash in November with drivers escaping with minor injuries.

In October, 17-year-old Shannon Ann Gittings died following a crash on the same stretch of road.





