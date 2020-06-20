Police concerned for welfare of missing Norwich woman

Police are appealing for help to trace a woman who is missing from Norwich.

Francesca Alderson, 51, and from Lefroy Road in Norwich, was reported missing to police on the afternoon of Friday June 19.

Officers are concerned for her welfare.

She was last seen at approximately 1.30pm that day at a property in Berners Street in Norwich.

Francesca is described as white, approximately 5 ft 2, of slim build with dark brown hair.She is believed to be wearing a woollen hat and a large cardigan. She also has a large phoenix tattoo on her shoulders.

Anyone who may have seen Francesca or has information as to her current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 218 of the date Friday 19 June.