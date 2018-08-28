Police close part of A11 after lorry crash at Snetterton

The A11 southbound close to Snetterton. Police have closed the road because of a lorry crash. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Drivers are facing major disruption after a jack-knifed lorry meant police had to close the Thetford-bound carriageway of the A11.

The lorry crashed into the central reservation on a stretch of the road between Snetterton and Larling at just after 6.30am on Wednesday, November 14.

Norfolk police tweeted that, as well as closing the south-bound A11 completely, there was also debris on the Norwich-bound carriageway in the same location, so one lane would be closed there too.

There are reports that diesel has been spilled, with fire engines also heading to the scene.

