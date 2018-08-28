Search

Police close part of A11 after lorry crash at Snetterton

PUBLISHED: 07:47 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:27 14 November 2018

The A11 southbound close to Snetterton. Police have closed the road because of a lorry crash. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Drivers are facing major disruption after a jack-knifed lorry meant police had to close the Thetford-bound carriageway of the A11.

The lorry crashed into the central reservation on a stretch of the road between Snetterton and Larling at just after 6.30am on Wednesday, November 14.

Norfolk police tweeted that, as well as closing the south-bound A11 completely, there was also debris on the Norwich-bound carriageway in the same location, so one lane would be closed there too.

There are reports that diesel has been spilled, with fire engines also heading to the scene.

•Check our live traffic map before you travel

Topic Tags:

