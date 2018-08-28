Search

Public told to avoid Norwich road after man seen ‘making threats’

PUBLISHED: 11:08 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:34 23 November 2018

Archant

Members of the public are being told to avoid a road in Norwich after a man was found acting “suspiciously” in the area.

Officers were called at 9.08am to reports of the incident in Bluebell Road, in which a man was reported to be acting suspiciously and making threats.

Specialist officers were sent to the scene and a man in his 20s was arrested. He has been taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned later today.

The road has been temporarily closed as a precaution while police conduct a search of the area.

Officers are also conducting a search of an address in Earlham Road in connection with the incident.

City Academy in Bluebell Road, which has around 660 students, said in a post on Facebook that it was aware of the incident and that “all students, staff and visitors are safe”.

It added: “We are following police advise to stay in the building.”

Superintendent Dave Buckley said: “Threats such as this are taken extremely seriously and whilst we do not believe there is an immediate risk to the public at this time, we are carrying out a search of the area as a precaution and to ensure the public’s safety.

“We would advise people to avoid the area at this time.”

Police have closed Bluebell Road in Norwich following reports of a man acting suspiciously in the area. Picture: Pete Walsh

