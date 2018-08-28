Were parked vehicles damaged in police chase?

The car that was discovered in Norwich.

Residents believe two parked vehicles may have been damaged in a police chase in Norwich.

A family were woken at 4.15am to a “loud bang, screeching tyres and flashing blue lights” in Bracondale.

Later that day, Friday, January 18, James Shreeve, from Abbey Court, discovered that his car had been hit and was blocking the side of the pavement.

The county council worker said: “It was just a bit of a shock really. I walk down the hill [to work] so obviously in the morning I don’t even look that way.

“So I went down to work and came back for lunch to find my car had been pushed across the pavement.

“I took photos because I knew obviously I’d have to deal with insurance and what-not. I understand the police aren’t going to come out with flashing blue lights to see my car on the path but they just emailed me giving me a quote number saying they didn’t have any information so they can’t really do anything.”

Amanda Dowe, 48, and her daughter, Hannah, 17, were startled when they heard a bang in the early hours of the morning.

When Mrs Dowe left for work that morning, she noticed her van had been hit. She called 101 and was told to report the incident online.

The mother-of-two said: “I haven’t heard anything back since and I’m not sure if anyone else here has been affected as I’m new to this block of flats.

“All I can do is wait to find out more.”

Mr Sheeves has parked his car on the road for more than four years and never had a problem.

“As annoyed as you are, you can’t really do anything about it can you? You just have to get on with it really – it’s just annoying how you have to go through your insurer, get everything claimed.

“I’m literally just starting to buy a house a week ago so I’ve had phone calls going everywhere.”

On the same day police were involved in two car chases. One saw them pursue a stolen car, spotted in Norwich, along the A47 for more than 10 miles before the driver crashed on a road near Acle. And another along Sweet Briar Road towards Hellesdon.

In both incidents male suspects were arrested.

Police have been contacted for a comment.