Police called to city-centre after reports of fight outside Tesco Metro
PUBLISHED: 14:41 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 11 January 2019
Archant
Police are carrying out enquiries following reports of fight near a city centre supermarket.
Officers were called to Guildhall at around 1.40pm after receiving reports of people fighting outside Tesco Metro.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said: “We are responding to reports of a fight and enquiries are ongoing.”
