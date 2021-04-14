Police and air ambulance called to major incident near Norwich

Video

Published: 9:55 PM April 14, 2021 Updated: 10:37 PM April 14, 2021

Emergency services were called to an incident in Thorpe St Andrew on Wednesday, April 14

At least seven police officers are currently on the scene of an incident in Thorpe St Andrew.

Eight police vehicles including a dog unit were on the scene on the corner of Yarmouth Road and Primrose Crescent at 9.30pm on Wednesday, April 14.

An air ambulance landed on a nearby playing field after being called to the scene in Thorpe St Andrew.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) had been called to the scene at 7.50pm and landed on the nearby playing fields.

The helicopter, which flew from Cambridge to attend the incident, had returned to base by 9.30pm, according to FlightRadar24.

There was also one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle at the scene.

Neither the spokesperson for EAAA nor officers at the scene would confirm the nature of the incident.

Emergency services were called to an incident in Thorpe St Andrew on Wednesday, April 14

A police cordon has been put in place outside a house in Primrose Court.

An eyewitness living in the Thorpe area reported seeing 10 to 15 police cars and three to five ambulances go past the area at "high speed".

Six police vehicles including a dog unit were on the scene on the corner of Yarmouth Road and Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew at 9.30pm on Wednesday, April 14.




